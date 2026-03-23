Here’s a savage ranking of how badly each man comes across in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

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There is no denying that the men in Louis Theroux’s latest doc all come across as pretty troubling, but when you put them side by side, some clearly come off worse than others, so here’s a ranking of how badly each man comes across.

The men in the manosphere all push a very rigid, extreme idea of masculinity. They have strong views on success and where women supposedly “fit” in the world. Their views aren’t wildly different, which does make ranking them a bit tricky. Still, looking at how they present themselves, what they say, and how they act in the documentary, there are clear differences.

So here’s a ranking of the men in the manosphere doc, and who comes off the worst in it.

4. Sneako

In the documentary, Sneako leans heavily into conspiracy thinking. He talks about a so-called “matrix”, claims higher powers are trying to “make you gay”, and even suggests things are being put in tap water to “make you trans”.

Sneako also firmly ties himself to politics. He openly says he’s been a supporter of Donald Trump since 2015, and even shows off his collection of MAGA merch. So in the film, he comes across as fully bought into that worldview. But at the same time, there’s a sense he’s performing. Saying things for impact rather than depth.

And importantly, since the documentary aired, he’s already started to walk some of it back. He’s said he regrets being a Trump supporter, which is a pretty big shift considering how central that was to his image in the film.

3. Justin Waller

Justin Waller comes across as more measured than the others. He’s calmer, more business-focused, and less openly confrontational. But it’s worth saying, the core views aren’t that different.

The difference is in how he presents it. He leans into the business side, success, discipline, and money. And if he just focused on that, it could probably work for him. Instead, those same underlying ideas about gender and status are still there. Just delivered in a more polished way.

And his views on “one-way monogamy” and comments about women not having invented anything just reinforce that same mindset.

2. Myron Gaines

Myron Gaines is much more direct. He says things with total confidence, but not always with much evidence behind them. There’s a sense of insecurity underneath it. He makes big claims, often without properly backing them up, and ends up spreading information that doesn’t seem fact-checked. His podcast segments with OnlyFans creators stand out as well. They’re framed as discussions, but often feel more like an opportunity to demean the women involved.

Also, the way he treated his now ex, Angie, says a lot about how he approaches relationships more generally.

1. HSTikkyTokky

Then there’s HSTikkyTokky, who comes out looking the worst overall. With him, it’s not just the views. It’s how everything clashes. He profits from women through his platforms, while openly disrespecting them. He’s involved in content that crosses lines, but steps back when things go too far. And when he’s criticised, he doesn’t reflect. He leans into it.

By the end, it’s not just what he says that stands out. It’s the constant gap between what he says, what he does, and what he takes responsibility for.

So while the documentary paints all the men in a pretty negative light, HSTikkyTokky still stands apart. In a film full of uncomfortable moments, he leaves the strongest impression. Not because he’s the loudest. But because he’s the clearest example of everything the documentary is trying to expose.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.