Myron Gaines’ ex Angie reveals what pushed her to end their relationship after Louis Theroux doc

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Angie, Myron Gaines’ ex-girlfriend, who featured in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, has now revealed what actually prompted her to end the relationship

Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary explores the world of so-called “manosphere” influencers. It features men who claim to reveal hidden truths about society, but whose content often includes misogynistic, homophobic and even antisemitic views.

One of the key figures in the doc is Myron Gaines, a podcaster and co-founder of the Fresh and Fit podcast. He’s known for promoting controversial ideas about relationships, including “one-way monogamy”.

His then-girlfriend Angie is also shown in the documentary. And at the time, she doesn’t really challenge his views on the arrangement. But, by the end of the film, it’s revealed that the two have since split, and Angie has moved on.

In a now deleted TikTok video, Angie thanked Louis Theroux. She explained that his questions during filming actually made her reflect on her relationship.

She said, “I really think in a weird way I have to thank Louis Theroux because somehow his questions kinda like made me question myself and the future of everything.

“And that is something that I truly hadn’t done before. Not deeply like I did after that.”

She added, “And part of it is what he’s doing. So there is that.”

🚨 Myron Gaines' ex-girlfriend, Angie, confirms that Louis Theroux's questions in the Netflix documentary made her question herself. Louis asked her what she thought about Myron wanting "one-way monogamy" and to marry multiple women. They broke up shortly after. pic.twitter.com/L9ZuUzpCqA — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 19, 2026

In another video, Angie also revealed that she has since started therapy and is now in a new relationship. “I am so blessed and so thankful to say that I am in a new relationship where I don’t have to worry about any of this,” she said. “I met this amazing man who cares for me, who makes me feel so special, makes me so happy.”

She continued, “I couldn’t be more grateful for him. I can finally say I see a future with somebody, and he can see a future with me.”

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