Justin Waller’s real net worth revealed – and it’s not what he said on Louis Theroux’s doc

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One of the influencers, Justin Waller, revealed his huge net worth on Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere on Netflix, but the real number is very different.

In the documentary, he shows Louis Theroux his property, talks to him about his business, and kind of hints at how he got so rich.

Justin Waller didn’t start as an influencer, like most of the other guys in the manosphere. He made his money through business long before the podcasts, Instagram posts and “advice for men” content came along.

He founded a construction company called RedIron Construction when he was 24 years old, specialising in steel structures. So basically, his company works on large-scale projects like warehouses and commercial buildings. It’s the kind of work that involves big contracts and, unsurprisingly, big money if it goes well.

On top of that, he’s built up a property portfolio over time. He’s claimed to own hundreds of rental units, which means he’s bringing in regular income from tenants while those properties (in theory) increase in value. So yeah, that’s another major piece of the puzzle.

Then there’s the online side of things, which is how most people know him now. He operates in similar circles to Andrew Tate, creating content around business, lifestyle and his views on success. That’s led to involvement in platforms like The Real World, as well as his own projects like The Constructive Collective and JWaller Studios.

These kinds of platforms usually make money through subscriptions, courses and memberships, so, basically, people pay to learn the “blueprint”.

So when you add it all together, construction, property and online ventures, you can see how the money builds up.

So, what is his real net worth?

In the documentary, Waller said his net worth is “well over 30 million dollars”. He added, “So, I’m not as rich as a lot of these guys. But I’m doing okay.

However, according to Gigwise, his net worth is somewhere between $10 million and $20 million.

So, that’s quite a gap between the two figures.

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