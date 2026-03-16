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Wait, what money are the influencers in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere really making?

HSTikkyTokky claimed to own private jets

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The streamers in the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere give the impression of having luxurious lifestyles. Here’s a closer look at how these manosphere influencers even make money, and what their net worths are.

HSTikkyTokky

HSTikkyTokky (whose real name is Harrison Sullivan) has made plenty of videos showcasing a lavish lifestyle, and advising others on how to make money. In various TikToks over the years, he’s claimed to be making £56,000 each day, or £20 million a year from online trading. He’s also claimed to have bought two private jets, a mansion in Essex for £3.5 million, and an apartment in Dubai for £1 million. In May 2025, he said his wealth was 25 per cent in cryptocurrency, and 60 per cent in property in Dubai.

It remains unclear how much money HSTikkyTokky actually has in 2026. According to the Daily Mail, many of his videos are filmed in an AirBnB rental, not a house he owns. He incorporated a company called HS Solutions Ltd in October 2024, but it was dissolved in July 2025.

HSTikkyTokky told Louis Theroux he made money from managing OnlyFans creators. As reported in The Times, he was a director of an agency called Exclucci Ltd, but the business was struck off from Companies House in 2024.

Other ventures may have made him some money. HSTikkyTokky has done fitness brand deals before. He also participated in one celebrity boxing event in 2024, and released two songs. HSTikkyTokky has a firm called FINE$$E, through which people can pay him for advice on their finances. The Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning in October 2024: “This firm may be providing or promoting financial services or products without our permission. You should avoid dealing with this firm and beware of scams.”

Justin Waller

He was making money long before the other influencers in Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary. Justin Waller founded a metal building company called RedIron Construction in 2011. In the introduction on his YouTube page, he says he owns “a real estate portfolio with over 400 doors” and his steel is used in “Airplane hangers, Costcos, Rooms To Go, Amazon buildings – you name it.”

Estimations of his net worth vary from $7 million and $20 million.

Myron Gaines

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron(Image via Netflix)

Louis Theroux interviewing Myron
(Image via Netflix)

Myron (whose real name is Amrou Fudl) claimed on the Ahmad Mahmood Show in 2023 that his net worth was between $2 million and $3 million. Apparently, he was paid between $100,000 and $130,000 each year when he was a tactical unit agent for the United States Department of Homeland Security. He says he sunk his money into real estate.

YouTube demonetised the Fresh and Fit podcast in 2023 – so he can no longer make money from that platform.

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Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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