The Tab

Louis Theroux shares his take on the manosphere, after shocking new Netflix doc

This is what he really thinks about it

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Louis Theroux stayed mostly silent during his new Netflix documentary Inside the Manosphere, letting the extreme male influencers he was interviewing do all the talking, but he’s now shared his take on the concerning subculture.

The hour-and-a-half-long documentary investigates the group of male content creators who spread their controversial ideas on life and women through online videos, and Theroux thinks the main problem is loneliness.

Speaking to Tudum after the documentary, he said: “I think there are a lot of lonely men out there, and there’s now a whole industry dedicated to them. There are millions of hours of podcasts that talk about the masculinity crisis — how we’ve seen a decline in manufacturing jobs in the West and how there have been efforts to correct the patriarchal skew in society that has in turn triggered a backlash.

Credit: Netflix

“As the saying goes, ‘If you’ve previously been privileged, then losing that privilege can feel like an assault’ — and that’s maybe how it’s been perceived by certain groups of men. I think a lot of boys and men are lost, and when they see easy answers — when they see a muscular guy who seems to be very rich, telling them it’s not their fault and here’s who’s to blame — then that’s massively appealing.”

He said this is especially true when these boys are only 15, 16 or 17 years old, and it’s being widely “underestimated” how young a lot of this audience is. “It’s being marketed at kids, and sometimes for them it’s hard not to take it at face value,” he said.

In the same interview, the documentary maker explained that there are three key aspects to the manosphere: wealth, fitness, and sexual prowess.

“It’s almost like primate behaviour — you need to be an alpha who gets all the women and all the food. If you happen to be a skinny, bespectacled older primate, who’s maybe not handy in a scrap, well, then you may as well wither away and die. Thankfully, we live in a civilisation where there’s more to life than how tall you are or what your body count is,” he added.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix   

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Yachts and designer handbags: HSTikkyTokky’s mum’s glitzy Dubai life, paid for by her son

‘I was traumatised’: Dark reason Sneako from Louis Theroux doc joined manosphere resurfaces

Louis Theroux

‘Louis the liar’: Myron crashes out in seven hour temper tantrum stream after Netflix doc

Latest

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

OnlyFans identical twins public videos

The OnlyFans twins keep filming strange videos in public and they’re getting wilder by the minute

Suchismita Ghosh

I need five business days to recover

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

OnlyFans identical twins public videos

The OnlyFans twins keep filming strange videos in public and they’re getting wilder by the minute

Suchismita Ghosh

I need five business days to recover

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy