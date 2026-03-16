‘Louis the liar’: Myron crashes out in seven hour temper tantrum stream after Netflix doc

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We’re giving our thanks to Louis Theroux this year, because he sat back and watched as the likes of Myron Gaines and HSTikkyTokky made complete fools of themselves in the Netflix documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere.

For years, certain figures in the manosphere have become staples of TikTok culture. It’s hard to escape polarising figures like Andrew Tate, hence why Louis Theroux based his latest doc on the rise of red pill wackos.

One featured influencer was Myron Gaines, one of the hosts of the Fresh and Fit Podcast. In the doc, he pretty much aired himself out with lines like, “I dictate when I want to put d*ck in you b*tch.”

His girlfriend at the time, Angie, featured in one scene, but they’ve since broken up after his comments about having multiple wives. Lol, need a girlfriend for that first.

Myron Gaines has since clapped back at Louis Theroux

In a seven-hour stream titled Inside the Therouxsphere of Lies, Myron Gaines completely crashed out as she ranted and raved about the “bunch of woke garbage” published by “Louis the liar.”

He complained: “For a very long time I was hesitant. I was not really interested in doing it and the reason why was because I saw how they did my boy Andrew Tate. I wasn’t really happy about it.

“These companies understand that ‘normies’ are easily shocked and offended, and what they do is, they find polarising people, they get them for interviews, they cut out all the context, all the background, why they think the way that they do and they cut out how they came to their conclusion.

For years I have ignored Chris Williamson platforming my critics, detractors, and outright haters on Modern Wisdom. He has given them endless airtime to push their narratives, spin lies, and mischaracterize me completely unchecked, without any real pushback or balance. About… https://t.co/841QZnETwZ — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 12, 2026

“Their goal is to take a polarising person, put them in a box, make them look crazy, give shock value and sell it off.”

He also accused the documentarian of editing the footage to make him look crazy.

“He selectively edited and framed the footage to push a clear agenda, conveniently omitting key context and moments that would have told the full, unfiltered story,” he wrote on Twitter.

Louis Theorux Activated My Trap Card : Inside The Theoruxsphere Of Lies, Iran Bombs Israel To Hell https://t.co/S1dfh7qU2P — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 12, 2026

Elsewhere in his incoherent stream rant, he moaned that fat people “don’t deserve” love and that “feminism was behind” all of the “problems” in the world. He also called women “wh*res” and “h*es” and used homophobic, antisemitic, and racist language, according to the MailOnline.

Some might watch the doc and reflect on themselves, but not Myron.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix