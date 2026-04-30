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MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals ‘x-rated’ real reason she suddenly switched on David

We’re starting to see some cracks

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Alissa and David have had an easy ride through MAFS Australia 2026 so far, but things seem to have suddenly shifted at the homestays, and the bride has revealed the real reason cracks started to form.

The change in their marriage looks like it has happened all of a sudden for no real reason. But according to Alissa, that’s not actually the case. Apparently, there was an unaired “x-rated” incident a long time ago during intimacy week that really “rocked” them, and they basically never recovered.

“I haven’t told the story that really rocked us, which [rattled] him and me. If I put it online, I don’t want to do that. It’s private, and also it was really hard. It was a hard time for us both, and I’m not going to go and just slander him,” Alissa told Pedestrian TV. Whatever it was, it sounds bad.

Alissa said they’d been having issues in their relationship for weeks before the homestays, but none of it was shown. So, it looks like their relationship suddenly switched, but that’s not actually the case.

Credit: Channel Nine

“There is a lot of context missing,” she told Chattr. “We’ve had a few ups and downs at this point in the experiment that haven’t been aired, and we’ve had to work through them. Some of the things were challenging that we had to work through, and the cracks do start to show; every relationship has cracks.”

“It won’t make sense to the viewers because there have been storylines missed, big key elements to our relationship,” she added. Their marriage has been going downhill for a long time.

Alissa continued: “I’ve always been very open about how I’m feeling, and I feel like there could have been times where we could have had better conversations, or maybe he could have spoken up a little bit more, because I’m very open with my communication and what I need and what I want. But you know, no one’s f**king perfect.”

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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