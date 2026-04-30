Even without Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz’s mystifying relationship history needs to be studied

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Not only is Zoë Kravitz a stellar actress and all-around modern goddess, but her relationship history is like something from a fantasy book. It’s a little greedy, if you ask me.

This week, sources confirmed that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are officially engaged after eight months together. We’re yet to get official confirmation from the celebs, but they’ve only revealed the news to a “small circle” of friends and family.

The internet had a mixed reaction to the news, but none were as confusing as Channing Tatum’s. Zoë and Channing were engaged for a time, and he fully crashed out on his Instagram story with poems, therapy techniques, and a smiling horse?

None of Zoë’s other exes has commented, which is probably a good thing because there have been quite a few. Each is as awe-inspiring as the last, so let’s start at the beginning.

She was connected to Ezra Miller at first

As the proud nepo baby of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, Zoë has been mingling with A-listers since she could walk. Her first public fling, and one that was quite controversial, was with 17-year-old Ezra Miller. She was 22 at the time.

As per Grazia, Ezra and Zoë were spotted at numerous New York parties together between 2010 and 2011.

Next was Chris Pine

In 2010, Zoë and Chris Pine were involved with one another after first meeting at the Met Gala. They were seemingly on-again, off-again, appearing front row at fashion shows in 2013.

Following Zoë’s divorce in 2021, the two started spending time together again. Nothing serious came of it, evidently.

Now we’ve got Michael Fassbender

This relationship reportedly began after they both starred in X-Men: First Class; Michael Fassbender as Magneto, and Zoë as Angel Salvadore.

Though they were pictured on brunch dates for a time, the fling fizzled out as quickly as it emerged. Michael then moved on to another co-star, Nicole Beharie.

The pinnacle of Zoë Kravitz’s relationship history: Penn Badgley

Zoë Kravitz first met Penn Badgley when he was filming Gossip Girl in New York City. They struck up a relationship around 2011, with Penn describing it as a “real, true, earth-shattering love.”

Well, it was so shattering that the relationship ended in 2013. At the time, their reps said the pair were simply at “two different stages in their careers and just didn’t have time for each other.”

Of course Drake is on this list

In 2013, Drake and Zoë were pictured kissing at a Beyoncé concert, but the relationship was not confirmed until 2017.

“We hung out for a minute. But we are very good friends. He’s a cutie,” she confirmed on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

If I were Zoë Kravitz, I might leave him off my relationship history.

George Lewis Jr

Perhaps one of the lesser-known celebs on this list, George Lewis Jr. is also known by his stage name, Twin Shadow. He dated the actress between 2015 and 2016.

After their split, they both purged their Instagram feeds of one another.

Her first husband was Karl Glusman

Actor Karl Glusman, who has been in Pretty Thing and Nocturnal Animals, struck up a romance with Zoë Kravitz after being friends in their childhoods. They dated for two years before Karl popped the question in 2018. They were in their living room at the time.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. He nailed it. I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan. It was at home, in sweatpants,” she recalled.

They got married in 2019, but unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived, and they split in 2020.

“I just learned to think about who I am and what I want. You meet someone who’s amazing and wants to marry you, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If there’s nothing wrong, then why wouldn’t you do it? You love them and that’s what you do,” she said.

“It’s a hard question to ask yourself: ‘Maybe I don’t want the thing that I’m supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don’t know if I want that at all.’ That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself.”

She was engaged to Channing Tatum

Though they’d long operated in the same circles and had worked together before, Channing and Zoë’s relationship began whilst filming her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Their engagement came in October 2023, but by the following year, they’d broken up. Despite that, there seems to be no animosity between them – besides Channing’s crash out on Insta.

There was a brief moment with Austin Butler last year

Now, this one is still up in the air, but at the time, sources claimed that Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz were getting very close. They spent time together in Paris and were pictured canoodling on the street. It didn’t last long, and Zoë Kravitz was then linked to Harry Styles; we’ve come full circle.

Honestly? Good for her.

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Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock and Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock and Julian Mackler/Shutterstock