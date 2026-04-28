Guys, Channing Tatum is still crashing out on Insta after Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Harry Styles

3 hours ago

Amidst his ex-wife’s engagement to Harry Styles, Channing Tatum has been seemingly losing his mind on his Instagram stories.

After just eight months together, Harry Styles reportedly popped the question to Zoë Kravitz, sources confirmed. They’ve only shared the happy news with a “small” circle of close confidants. Meanwhile, Zoë’s ex-fiancé seemingly went a little crazy on his Instagram stories.

Firstly, he shared an odd poem about “anxiety” and divorce, with the words reading: “My brain and heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was to blame about how big a mess I had become / eventually, they couldn’t be in the same room with each other.”

Then he reposted a reel about a therapy technique involving pool noodles to release anger. It clearly didn’t work, because he was still going well into Monday evening.

Channing Tatum’s Instagram posts just keep getting stranger

Though you could easily argue that the above two posts were about the engagement news, each subsequent story got more and more cryptic. At this point, I’m not sure what’s actually going on.

Following the pool noodle real, Channing Tatum posted a video of a smiling horse alongside the word “Only fans…” floating above it. What that actually means is yet to be revealed.

The final story was again a reel from another page, but this time it was about astrology. It showed a black and blue woman who appeared to be a UFC fighter, and the caption was specifically targeting people who fall under the labels of Taurus, Scorpio, Leo, and Aquarius.

“For the past 8 years, the cosmos has been pushing you — not gently either. You’ve had major planetary pressure sitting right in your signs,” the caption continued.

Again, these posts might not even be about Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, but then what are they about? There’s no rhyme or reason to the themes.

Honestly, it’s giving “here’s some random cr*ap after I shared a literal poem hours after my ex’s engagement announcement.”

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Featured image credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and Channing Tatum/Instagram