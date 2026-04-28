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Wait, is *that* viral Olivia Wilde tweet about Harry Styles’ engagement actually real?!

‘Two years and all I got was an ugly tattoo’

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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The news that Harry Styles is engaged to Zoë Kravitz has completely taken over timelines, despite the fact neither of them has actually said a word about it. Just when you thought it couldn’t get messier, a supposed reaction from Harry’s ex Olivia Wilde has started doing the rounds.

Speculation went into overdrive when Zoë was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring reportedly worth around $1 million. Still, sources are doing the heavy lifting, claiming the pair have shared the news with a very small inner circle.

Warner Bros

The viral post, allegedly an Instagram story from Olivia, reads: “Two years and all I got was an ugly tattoo. Eight months and she has a ring? I hope you’re all ready for the next album to be miserable!”

It’s brutal, and almost definitely fake.

There’s no trace of the story on Olivia’s actual Instagram, and no credible proof it was ever posted. The original upload came from a random social media account claiming it was “deleted quickly”, which is basically the internet’s favourite excuse for making things up.

Even Grok has flagged the post as fake. So, sorry to anyone hoping for messy ex drama, this one isn’t it.

For context, Olivia and Harry dated for around two years before splitting in 2022, so the timeline kind of adds up.

Meanwhile, Zoë’s ex Channing Tatum has ACTUALLY posted about the news. After the engagement rumours picked up, Channing posted something cryptic online.

The two started dating in 2021, got engaged in 2023, and then quietly split in 2024. According to insiders, there was no big fallout.

Before that, Zoë was married to Karl Glusman, and has also been linked to Ezra Miller, Penn Badgley, and Noah Centineo.

Harry, of course, is no stranger to a high-profile relationship either. His ex list includes Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Camille Rowe. Most recently, he was dating Taylor Russell before they split in May 2024, and there were also whispers about Olivia Dean, though nothing was ever confirmed.

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Featured image credit: Instagram, Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Harry Styles Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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