Wait, which one was BB? A handy guide to the cameos at Nate and Cassie’s wedding in Euphoria

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In Euphoria season three, Nate and Cassie’s wedding reunited most of the main characters. Plenty of fairly irrelevant characters were there, too. As it’s been so long since Euphoria season two, you’re forgiven if you can’t remember who they all are. Here’s a handy guide to all the lesser-known Euphoria characters who returned for quick cameos at Nate and Cassie’s wedding.

BB

I binged all of Euphoria right before season three began airing, and I didn’t recognise this one at first.

BB is part of Cassie and Maddy’s friend group in high school. “BB” stands for her full name, Barbara Brookes. She cropped up in five episodes of season one, and four episodes of season two. BB is prone to gossiping – in season one, Kat deliberately confides in her about sleeping with someone at the party, as she wants everyone to know. BB’s main contribution to the plot of season two was shouting to Maddy that she should “beat [Cassie’s] f**king a*s”. Charming.

BB rocks up at Cassie and Nate’s wedding. We learn that in the five years since high school, Maddy ghosted BB, and BB got pregnant.

Aaron Jacobs

The best man at Nate’s wedding is his older brother, Aaron. You’re forgiven if you didn’t recognise him – he hasn’t appeared since season two episode six, and his hair is different.

Nate’s other brother – who appears in family photos, but never in the show – doesn’t seem to be at the wedding. Maybe he’s a man of mystery. Maybe the writers forgot there were supposed to be three.

Marsha Jacobs

I’d forgotten what Nate’s mum looked like, but she’s at the wedding in a navy sequin dress. In her speech, she mentions Nate used to go out with “a girl that you know isn’t right”. That’s Maddy. Back in season two, Marsha was pleased Nate was dating a “blonde girl” instead of Maddy, and it was implied this was because she was racist towards Maddy. Urgh, I hate this family.

Cassie and Nate’s cousins

Other members of the wedding party haven’t appeared in Euphoria before. We know who the characters are from cast lists. The actor Braeden Holtz is portraying Nate’s cousin. Sadie Beth Scott plays Cassie and Lexi’s cousin, who is also a bridesmaid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braeden Holtz (@officialbraedenholtz)

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Featured image credit: HBO.