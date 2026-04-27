Here’s what that brutal Euphoria episode ending means for Cassie, and it’s really not good

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Episode three of Euphoria gives Cassie her fairytale moment, including the big dress and the ridiculous amount of flowers. Marrying Nate is basically everything she’s been spiralling toward. On the surface, she gets exactly what she wanted.

And then, obviously, it all goes horrifically wrong.

The reception gets hijacked by Naz, a man Nate definitely should have paid back before throwing what looks like the most expensive wedding in TV history. Nate gets beaten in front of everyone, and things escalate in a way that’s genuinely hard to watch.

Cassie, meanwhile, is sobbing about her wedding being ruined, which somehow makes the whole thing even darker.

While Nate is being attacked, Naz drops a line that basically spells out Cassie’s future: Some wives inherit money when their husbands die, others inherit debt. And guess which category Cassie’s just married into?

What this actually means for Cassie

That one line pretty much confirms Cassie’s storyline is about to take a sharp turn into survival mode.

If Nate can’t pay what he owes, the consequences don’t just stop with him. Cassie becomes part of the problem, whether she likes it or not. She’s tied to his mess now, legally and financially, and the show is making it very clear there’s no easy way out.

If the threat is as serious as it seems, and given Naz literally mutilates Nate mid-wedding, it very much is, then Cassie needing fast money is inevitable.

There’s promo footage of Cassie tied up, which feels like a pretty direct hint that Naz isn’t done making his point. If Nate can’t fix things, the danger is going to spread, and Cassie is now firmly in the line of fire.

Cassie finally got everything she thought she wanted. Turns out, it came with a price tag she definitely can’t afford.

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Featured image credit: HBO