This new disturbing Euphoria scene is making Cassie’s vile fetish OnlyFans account look tame

5 hours ago

Euphoria season three has already been a lot. There’s the five-year time jump, wildly different character arcs, and a noticeable shift into darker, more explicit territory. But this latest episode might be the tipping point.

The moment everyone is talking about focuses on Jules, whose storyline has taken a sharp turn. It’s revealed that her wealthy sugar daddy, who’s been funding her luxury lifestyle, is actually a plastic surgeon named Ellis.

Their dynamic is immediately unsettling. During a dinner scene, Ellis makes a string of invasive comments about Jules’ appearance and transition, including praising the fact she didn’t go through puberty in a way that left us seriously uncomfortable.

It’s what happens next that has people calling this the most disturbing scene of the season so far.

Back at her apartment, Jules is shown in a highly vulnerable position as Ellis wraps her entire body in cling film while watching her. The scene resembles mummification, an extreme bondage practice, and many are questioning why the show felt the need to go there at all.

“Jules really quit art school to be wrapped in plastic by this creep rich white man with many fetishes,” one person said on X. “She really had so much character development and here go Sam gonna ruin it by making her a f***ing sex slave.”

They’re not wrong to be frustrated. Show creator Sam Levinson has been heavily criticised this season for what people see as a growing obsession with pushing every character into some form of sex work storyline.

Jules isn’t the only one; multiple arcs this season seem to revolve around transactional relationships, explicit content, and increasingly extreme scenarios.

The issue is that it doesn’t seem to be adding anything meaningful to the plot. Instead, people are accusing the show of relying on shocking sexual scenes to generate buzz, rather than developing the characters in ways that feel earned. What used to be a series praised for its emotional depth and nuance is now veering into “shock for shock’s sake”.

Even compared to Cassie’s infamous OnlyFans era, yes, including the dog and baby roleplay moments, this new scene feels like a different level entirely.

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Featured image credit: HBO