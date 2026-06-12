Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

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Ariana Grande’s mum has always been wholly supportive of her daugther, and now she’s commented on some tour pictures that went viral.

For months now, people have shared their “concern” about Ariana Grande’s health. She’s gone from one major project to the next, stacking Wicked, Wicked: For Good, and her Eternal Sunshine tour back to back. The poor woman must be exhausted.

At the same time, sources in her family have shared their concern with publications. Most recently, as pictures and videos from Ariana’s tour went viral, sources said they were “keeping an eye” on her health.

Hoping she’ll adopt a “healthier overall lifestyle and routine” in the coming months, one anonymous person told the MailOnline: “People who know her well and care deeply are anxious that she might have taken on too much.”

Now Ariana Grande’s mum has gone viral

Ariana is currently on her Eternal Sunshine tour, where countless pictures and videos of her have gone viral. She posted some on her Instagram, and it generated quite the reaction in the comments.

“These pictures are breathtaking,” her mum wrote in the comments, adding in another line, “I love you so much… what an amazing time in Oakland.”

Ariana’s close friend and hairstylist, Alyx Liu, also said: “Stunninggggg.”

It’s hard to miss the narrative around the singer at the moment, so a lot of people took issue with the supportive comments from friends and family.

“Hold up… that’s her MOTHER???” one person said.

Another wrote: “Now everything makes sense. There really isn’t anyone in Ariana’s corner that actually has her best interests in mind. Just yikes.”

Other people have rightly pointed out that her mother wasn’t going to call her out in such a public forum. We don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.

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Featured image credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock and Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock