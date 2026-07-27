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Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

I am so confused

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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House of the Dragon season three is deviating a lot from the original George R. R. Martin book, but one of the biggest surprises has been Baela Targaryen’s new romance.

After Jacaerys Velaryon’s tragic death, many people were wondering what would happen to Baela’s storyline. In the books, her future is already known, but the show has changed things quite a bit by building up a connection that readers never expected.

So, does Baela actually end up with Addam of Hull, or is Alyn the person she marries in the end of House of the Dragon? Here’s what happens in Fire & Blood.

Does Baela end up with Addam in House of the Dragon?

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For a while, it looked like House of the Dragon was setting up a romance between Baela and Addam of Hull. The two characters shared several emotional moments, with Addam supporting Baela after Jace’s death and helping her deal with her guilt. Plus he also suggested flying together “into exile”. Because of that, many believed the show was changing Baela’s book storyline and creating a completely new relationship.

But episode six revealed that the person Baela is actually growing closer to is not Addam, but his brother Alyn of Hull. The two share a kiss, confirming a romance that is much closer to what happens in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

So who does Baela marry in the books?

Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

via HBO

In Fire & Blood, Baela does not marry Addam. Instead, she eventually marries Alyn of Hull. The book version of their relationship is quite different from the show. Their marriage happens after the Dance of the Dragons, when Baela tries to avoid being forced into another political marriage. Rather than accepting a match chosen for her, Baela chooses Alyn, who later becomes Lord of the Tides after Corlys Velaryon’s death.

Unlike the show, Fire & Blood does not spend much time showing a romantic build-up between them. Their marriage is described more as a practical arrangement that benefits both sides.

But House of the Dragon seems to be giving their relationship much more emotional weight.

‘They just fancy each other’

Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

via HBO

The biggest difference is that the show is making Baela and Alyn’s connection feel much more personal. The two bond over feeling overlooked by their fathers and constantly having to carry responsibilities for other people. Their relationship is built around understanding each other rather than just duty.

Speaking about their romance, Abubakar Salim, who plays Alyn, said their kiss was “a lovely moment to physicalise the feelings that have been there, that have been kind of simmering and boiling underneath.”

Bethany Antonia, who plays Baela, also pointed out that their relationship is different from many other couples in the series. “There’s not many couples in the show who just like each other,” she said. “There’s no drama. They’re not trying to win anything. They just fancy each other. And it’s really nice. Let them just have it.”

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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