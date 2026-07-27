Police release chilling 911 call from when TikToker was killed by husband accused of paedophilia

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Two weeks after posting a TikTok accusing her husband of paedophilia, content creator Sara Gilson was killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were called to a property in Owasso, Oklahoma, last week when neighbours reported hearing a “screaming” woman followed by a loud noise. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the loud noises were gunshots, and both Sara and her husband, Jeremiah Duffey, were dead from gunshots to the head.

Though the horrifying incident is still being investigated, Sara posted a now-viral TikTok about the accusations her husband was facing. He stood accused of inappropriately touching and kissing a young girl at a children’s basketball game he was coaching.

“Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a paedophile,” she wrote on TikTok.

Now the 911 call about Sara Gilson has been released

PEOPLE obtained 911 dispatch audio from the night Sara Gilson and her husband died, with the call being placed shortly before midnight at 11:15 pm by Sara’s young son. Initially, he did not speak on the phone, with dispatchers only hearing the chaos in the background.

“I’m trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background,” a dispatcher tells first responders in the audio.

“There was no answer to repeated attempts by dispatchers to hail anyone on the other end of the call,” the police stated.

Then, a dispatcher references a “male that we were looking for a few weeks ago after he got caught kissing a juvenile”, suggesting they may be armed with “a gun.”

Shortly after the first call, Sara’s son phoned once again, this time from a neighbour’s house. He told them that his stepfather had shot his mother.

Officers arrive at the home shortly after at 11:18 pm, which was confirmed over the radio.

A GoFundMe has now been launched to support Sara’s kids, who were picked up by their father. It has currently raised nearly $30,000.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/GoFundMe