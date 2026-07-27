Love Island’s Belle finally reveals what’s going on with that young guy from her TikToks

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For months, people have been wondering what on earth is going on between Love Island’s Belle Hassan and that young guy she keeps making TikTok videos with, and she’s finally spoken out.

Shortly after she left the All Stars villa and split from Harrison Solomon, she started hanging around with a guy called Milo. Nobody knows his exact age, but he looks like he’s quite a bit younger than her. Over the past few months, Milo has appeared on her TikTok a lot, and they look pretty cosy in some of the videos.

She captioned one of the clips with text about being romantically interested in “younger men,” and another says she’s in her “milf era”. They have shared videos hugging and dancing suggestively on each other, so it obviously didn’t take long for people to start speculating they were dating.

Belle has been getting a lot of heat for being romantically involved with a guy that’s considerably younger than her, but she’s now revealed what’s really going on. They’re just good friends! And she has been rage-baiting everyone on purpose. She really had everyone fooled.

Speaking on a TikTok live stream this week, Belle said: “Yeah, we do be rage-baiting a bit for TikToks, my guy. We’re very close. We are very close. We just have banter. I would be like that with Shannon, my best friend, I’d be like that with Ellie. Do you know what I mean? I don’t really care about things like that. Maybe I should be more aware that people take it in a certain way, but we are just friends.”

Milo Westwood is a TikToker himself who has almost 400k followers and makes funny skits. They seemingly met through her friend Ellie Scales, who’s also an influencer. So, now we finally know the truth, and everyone can stop accusing her of dating a much younger guy. Case closed.

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Featured image credit: ITV