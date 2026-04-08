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Oh no, yet another Love Island All Stars couple have dramatically split since the villa

It’s only been six weeks

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Just six weeks after the show ended, another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have called it quits. Belle and Harrison are all over, despite vowing multiple times that they were going to try and make things work outside of the show.

Belle and Harrison just missed out on the final this year, when the other couples voted them out. Despite their fellow Islanders claiming they didn’t think things would work out between them, Belle and Harrison stood strong, and said they were legit.

However, six weeks on and it’s all over. They didn’t even properly become girlfriend and boyfriend, even though they posted videos suggesting they might have, and broke up one day before Harrison jetted off on holiday.

An insider told The Sun: “Belle and Harrison have had a fun time outside the villa but ultimately they knew it wasn’t going to work long-term so have called it a day. They never made it official so there’s no bad blood.”

Belle and Harrison

via ITV

I mean, Harrison had recently said he wanted to move to the US and made no reference to Belle going with him. Maybe we should have seen it coming.

In true Harrison style, he’s now posting TikToks hinting at the split. He shared one video, which said: “I’m so fckin grateful for my ex” with the caption: “thank you, next”. Yes, he was miming the Ariana Grande song. This was posted on the same day the news about him and Belle was first shared. Messy.

This news has come just days after Helena and Carrington have officially ended things. They’re now on a long list of couples from the All Stars 2026 villa who have already parted. After winners Samie and Ciaran called it off, the success rate this year really isn’t looking good.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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