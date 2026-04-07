Here’s a list of the top 10 items you’ll find in every Durham student’s room

4 hours ago

A quick look at the contents of a student’s room a quickfire way gauge their personality. Is it a mess? That means they’re intelligent. Do they have a Klute poster? If so, they’re probably in love with John Klute.

Everyone when they arrive at Durham believes their room will have the fresh spark of originality – and maybe it will, but here are the things that will inevitably accumulate: or can really call yourself a Durham Student?

Freshers’ college memorabilia

Freshers’ week will leave you with a lot of things: friends, bad hangover, regrets. But most importantly, it will leave you with free merch which all Durham Students become unreasonably attached to. A lecture in first year wouldn’t quite be the same without a sea of different college water bottles. However, as a regretful second year will tell you – leave those things to be gathered up by lost property and you’ll be confronted by the sight of fifty water bottles with the exact same markings, and sadness that you’ll never be reunited with the original (or you can take a gamble and end up with Freshers’ Flu).

(Here’s mine pictured on my first day)

An abandoned journal/ planner/ diary/ calendar

Because a new year begins with the misguided belief that you’ll never forget a deadline again. However, the first week of the New Year will also see you forgetting you bought said journal, and you’ll end up compiling everything on an overcrowded note on your Notes app anyway.

Stolen pint glass

A stolen pint glass is many things: a memento of a good night, a handy receptacle to pass round to your friends at pres, but also a vase for flowers, a store for pens, or an art project to bring to a paint and sip.

Collection of empty vodka/ beer/ wine bottles

A handy art installation to remind all Durham students exactly how they’re spending their valuable time. Lined up against a window, passing students will either marvel at their propensity for glugging down the liquid, or be filled with mild jealousy that their line-up isn’t looking as good.

An alcohol awareness cup

To remind you that your new art installation has come at a cost. But it is helpful for making cocktails.

An assortment of lost property

For any student whose room had the fortune (or misfortune) or becoming the designated pre-drinks/hangout location. Also comes with the fortune (or misfortune) of becoming home to series a new crockery, crisp packets, jackets and in some cases, just people who won’t take the hint to leave.

Stash (specifically Canterbury’s)

You’re not a Durham student without an item of stash. Whether it’s the basic college puffer, or more niche society wear, it’s basically the Durham uniform.

And Canterbury’s of course, which they will proceed to live in for the rest of term/year/degree.

A houseplant

Nothing says homely comforts like a houseplant. Every student will inevitably buy one and develop an unhealthy, parental attachment to it. Who needs a pet when you have a cactus called Barry and a talent for talking to yourself? Some call it madness; others call it green fingered tender love and care.

Posters from the SU poster sale

To cover up the dubious stains of the stark white walls of your student accommodation, a series of weird and wonderful posters are a requirement for any student to feel like they’re not living in an asylum. The more varied the better: anything from llamas in taxis, to cocktail recipes and of course the compulsory print of Van Gogh every Durham man seems to have to prove they’re in touch with their creative side.

A stress ball

To deal with the fact that you’ve accumulated so many random bits and bobs you can’t see the floor in your room anymore.

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