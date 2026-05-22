Homelander’s death in The Boys comic is way more brutal, and it involves Black Noir

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The Boys series was entirely different from the comics, including the finale, and Homelander’s death in the comics is so wild.

After five seasons, The Boys ended with a dramatic finale – Homelander loses his powers and is killed by Butcher. His final scenes are spent on his knees begging for forgiveness, as the once all-powerful supe is completely humiliated. But if you thought that was brutal, then you’re not ready for how it actually ends for him in the comics.

Black Noir is the one who kills Homelander in the comics

The Boys end credits after everyone just dies in the finale: pic.twitter.com/PoeFZnp60Q — autist (@litteralyme0) May 13, 2026

The Black Noir in The Boys TV show is entirely different from the Black Noir that ends up in the series. Black Noir died before the end of season five, but in the comics, he’s actually the one who kills Homelander.

Black Noir is designed by Vought as a clone of Homelander, to basically fight him if he ever becomes too uncontrollable and powerful, which he ends up having ot od. This whole time, Black Noir has been acting as Homelander, and the real Homelander has been manipulated into thinking Noir’s actions are his – including the rape of Becca. Yes, Hmelander never actually did that in the comics.

The two fight it out, and it gets close, but in the end, Homelander loses and is killed by his own clone. How dark.

Butcher and the army then kill Black Noir

The Boys fans coming up with the theory that the finale wasn't really the finale and that we will have a ninth secret episode dropping next week pic.twitter.com/0COwumQdrJ — autist (@litteralyme0) May 21, 2026

Black Noir can’t survive this encounter, though. The ultra-powerful supe is in tatters after his fight with Homelander, weakening him just enough for Butcher and the military to pull through and kill him. By ending the life of Black Noir, one of Vought’s biggest mistakes is ended, and Homelander’s reign of terror finally comes to an end.

Erick Kripke told Polygon: “The storyline of the show is definitely different from the storyline in the comics. But that said, there are elements of the comic that we try to use whenever we can. I think the comic is brilliant.”

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Featured image via Prime Video