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It’s official: Lancaster Moonlight Walk will return this year

St John’s Hospice is holding a sponsored walk to raise money

Isabella Frost | News
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On 13th June 2026, St John’s Hospice is hosting an eight or 16km walk to mark its 40th anniversary and raise money.

The walk will start and end at St John’s Hospice on Slyne Road, with a shorter or longer route available.

According to St John’s Hospice, every walker will be issued with a T-shirt, which they will be able to personalise in memory of someone.

The shorter route will set off from St John’s Hospice, walking past Lancaster Castle, onto Morecambe Road. They will then walk down the gateway, before heading back to the hospice. The shorter route is approximately eight kilometres and is aimed at making the walk more accessible.

The longer route will also begin at St John’s Hospice, and follow the shorter route along to Morecambe Road. At 16km, walkers will then continue to Broadway, before heading onto the promenade. Following the coast up to Bolton-le-Sands, walkers will then loop back to the A6 and head back to the hospice.

The walk will begin at 10pm, with friends, families, teams, clubs and businesses encouraged to take part.

For those wanting to support the walk in other ways, there is also the option to volunteer as a walk marshal.

Both routes will head across Millenium Bridge, where a Memory Lane will be hosted. It will cost £20 for banners to be displayed, with photos in memory of people.

Lancaster Castle will also have words projected about what St John’s Hospice means to walkers. This will be done by Lancaster firm imitating the dog, which also works on Light Up Lancaster.

As the walk is the 40th or ruby anniversary of St John’s Hospice, T-shirts will be red.

The walk is sponsored by four organisations, including Oakmere as Medal sponsors. There will also be two T-shirt sponsors: Thermo Fisher Scientific as well as Ratcliffe and Bibby Solicitors. The final sponsor will be Birch Tree Vets, who are fizz sponsors.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Isabella Frost | News
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