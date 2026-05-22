The Tab

Game on: The Tab Tries an interview with McFly’s bassist at Fanta x Xbox event

The Lancaster Tab and London Tab came together to interview Dougie Poynter where we talked all things gaming and music

Amy Laird | Guides
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Yep, you read that right.

The Lancaster Tab and London Tab had the amazing opportunity to interview game-loving Dougie Poynter from McFly at an exciting Fanta and Xbox collaboration event.

The bespoke event, hosted in London, marked a celebration of 25 years of Xbox (a console that many of our students reading will be accustomed to).

Jumping on a train, mics at the ready and questions noted down, we headed to the country’s capital. When we arrived at the event, we were greeted by a fabulous production team and were blown away by the vintage vs modern set that encapsulated nostalgia-fuelled gameplay effortlessly.

As you can imagine, putting three students in a green room waiting to interview Dougie from McFly made for a giddy atmosphere. After enjoying some refreshment provided by Fanta in the green room, we were welcomed onto set where we were introduced to our star interviewee, Dougie.

Diving straight into the interview, we asked the game-loving musician if he had any advice for students hoping to break into the gaming or music industry to which he replied “keep plugging away,” reaffirming the philosophy that practice makes perfect. Dougie also told us that playing video games is like “filling up the tank” of creative inspiration for him.

He explained, in the video games he immerses himself in, “stories are great, it’s great writing, the graphics are awesome […] a lot of games have amazing music.” He certainly made it clear that the music and gaming industry can be intertwined and any students harbouring a love for both pursuits can easily combine their passions in the working world.

We also asked Dougie about his non-alcoholic drinking series on Instagram, wondering which soft drink he would pair with a Halo gaming session. In ode to the event itself, he was adamant that a “Fanta Lemon” was of course his go-to gaming refreshment.

We are sure that the students reading have their favourite video game characters, perhaps ones that they would even compare themselves to. When we asked Dougie which Xbox game character he is most similar to, he went straight for the “really annoying and hard to get rid of” villains of the Halo series, claiming that the character of his choice “embodies what Dougie Poynter is all about.”

It is certainly safe to say this instalment of Tab Tries was an unforgettable one. Not only did we meet Dougie, we had the opportunity to meet a fantastic production team and host an interview discussing all things gaming, Fanta and music (sounds like a student’s holy trinity).

You can head over to our Instagram or TikTok page to see the interview with everyone’s favourite game-obsessed bassist.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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