Gia sets the record straight on losing her job after MAFS Australia with shock revelation

4 hours ago

It’s been reported for weeks now that Gia lost her job as a disability support worker due to her behaviour on MAFS Australia, but she’s finally set the record straight.

The whole thing was fake! Gia never lost her job because of MAFS, and in the most shocking update of all, she’s revealed she wasn’t even a disability support worker. Huh?

Well, she was six years ago, but when she went on the reality TV show, Gia was working for herself flipping properties, so she didn’t even have a job to lose.

Speaking on the Villain Edit podcast, Gia explained that she told producers all the jobs she’d ever had, and they decided to go with disability support worker because her actual job “didn’t look as good for them”.

“No [I didn’t lose my job]. I wasn’t even working in that job when I applied for MAFS,” she said. “Everyone’s like, she’s lost her job. I’m like, I didn’t even work in that job. I haven’t worked in that job for years.”

“I told them jobs that I’ve done, but they wanted to use that job as my job title. And I’m like, ‘Well, I haven’t really done it in like six years. Um, but yeah.”

She continued: “No, I didn’t lose my job. I was in property development. I was flipping houses. That’s what I was doing. But it didn’t look good for them, I guess, to put that as my job title, so they ran with the disability support.”

So, she didn’t lose her job after all. And they didn’t even use her real job title! That’s another reminder of how produced the experiment really is.

Bec on the other hand really did lose her job because of the way she behaved on MAFS Australia. She claimed she’s “unemployable”and her “life is crumbled” after losing her Instagram profile too.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine