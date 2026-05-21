Marriage reality shows need to change, and the MAFS UK and Love Is Blind allegations prove why

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Reality TV shows about marriage are becoming increasingly popular. But the truth about putting two strangers in a home together is coming to light after a MAFS UK exposé and a Love Is Blind lawsuit.

We’re having some needed conversation around marriage reality TV

Married At First Sight has been on our TV screens for over a decade now, and Love Is Blind is already on its 10th season. These two shows pluck two strangers together in confined environments, testing what love truly means. Besides their questionable success rate of these relationships, the entertainment factor is undeniable.

Can't see Married At First Sight UK returning after that Panorama episode. — Jono Read (@jonoread) May 18, 2026

But it’s hard to enjoy these shows when the production process is so questionable. For years now, we’ve been seeing truly awful and toxic people appear on both of these shows, seemingly cast just to add a bit of drama. Even when relationships go well, ex-Love Is Blind contestants have spoken out about the alleged lack of post-show care.

“My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic,” Renee Poche told Variety. “I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn’t feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Poche (@missreneepoche)

“These so-called reality TV contracts are, in reality, illegal. They are designed for an illegal purpose and are void as a matter of law. We have hundreds of clients who are ready to assert their claims.”

The 2024 lawsuit brought to light the problematic production environment in Love Is Blind. Now, a Panorama documentary has exposed the dangerous side of MAFS UK. Two brides alleged sexual abuse from their grooms on the serious, with one bride even claiming she was raped and threatened with an acid attack.

Shona Manderson, the only bride named in the series, shared an Instagram post highlighting the need for change in reality TV.

“I decided to take part (in Panorama) because I hoped in doing so that sharing my story, it will contribute to a wider conversation about welfare and positive change,” she said.

These marriage experiments need to put safety over entertainment

Marriage experiments, where you place two strangers together, need a thorough, intense background check. Anybody who has a violent past should not be allowed anywhere near these shows, regardless of the perceived entertainment value. It’s been alleged that Channel 4 were well aware of domestic abuse allegations from an ex of one of the groom’s, yet chose to air these episodes anyway. Similarly, Love Is Blind aired episodes featuring a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman after his time on the show.

This whole MAFS situation is showing how many people still do not understand the basics of consent. It’s actually quite scary and disturbing. — Emma 💚🍉 (@ejgallagherx) May 20, 2026

If these shows want to continue, they need to ensure it’s a safe environment for everybody involved. A stronger recruitment process, after-care for contestants, and non-exploitative contracts are the way forward. Harbouring an environment where alleged criminals can thrive is a recipe for disaster – as we’ve seen.

A Channel 4 spokesperson has said: “Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time.

“Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary.”

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