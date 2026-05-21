Lancaster University shares statement after discovery of body thought to be missing student

23-year-old Henry Shields was last seen on Monday 11th May

4 hours ago

Lancaster University has shared a statement with students, after the body of a missing student is believed to have been found in Williamson Park.

Henry Shields, a third year chemistry student, was reported missing on Monday 18th May after not having been seen or heard by friends or family since the previous Monday.

After call-outs from Bowland College, friends, family, and the university as to his whereabouts, Lancashire Police issued a statement confirming a body had been found in Williamson Park “just before 10.30am” on Wednesday 20th May.

It said: “While no formal identification has been made, we believe it to be the body of 23-year-old Henry. His family are aware and they are being supported.

The police confirmed “Henry’s death is not being treated as suspicious” and thanked “everyone who helped with our appeal for information.”

The statement from Lancaster University, sent to chemistry and natural sciences undergraduates and members of Bowland College, provided support to students affected by Henry’s death, saying: “We know the huge impact bereavement can have, so if you have any concerns, including for your studies and assessment, please reach out.

“Wellbeing support staff can offer support and advice on what to do, or you can reach out to your department directly so they can help.”

Friends pay tribute to ‘kind and compassionate’ Henry

Tributes poured in for Henry on social media following the announcement of his death.

Facebook comments under the post from Lancaster Area police read: “Poor lad it breaks my heart. My thoughts with his family and friends. Anyone suffering pls speak to someone, don’t suffer in silence. Lots of help and support at the uni. Don’t feel alone share the burden and we will help you lift the weight of those problems.”

One of Henry’s friends told The Lancaster Tab: “He was really kind – I think everyone should know that”.

Another friend of Henry’s friends said: “Henry was without question one of the kindest and most compassionate people we have ever known. He was a constant source of joy in all of our lives and has left a lasting imprint on our hearts. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.”

Lancaster University’s statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bowland College (@bowlandcollege)

Lancaster University’s full statement sent to chemistry and natural Sciences undergraduates and members of Bowland College reads as follows”

“Many of you will know that a member of our community, Henry Shields, was recently reported missing and that police launched an appeal to find him.

“You may also be aware that yesterday afternoon the police issued a tragic update in relation to that search, in which they shared that his body had been found.

“We are so deeply sorry to share this news. Our thoughts and condolences are with Henry’s family, friends and all his loved ones. Henry was a kind and caring young man, a deep thinker, and someone who was valued greatly within our community. His loss is a tragedy that will be felt greatly among our community, and especially among those who were closest to him.

“We’ve lost other friends in recent months at Lancaster, and we know members of our community continue to grieve for their loved ones.

“It’s important you know that you do not face this alone – you are part of a community, and there is always someone you can turn to.

“Below we have provided information about the support options available to you. If you know someone who you feel may be struggling, please also help them reach people who can assist them.

“The university is supporting Henry’s family, and also continues to contact those at Lancaster known to have been close to him so we can offer direct support.

“We know the huge impact bereavement can have, so if you have any concerns, including for your studies and assessment, please reach out. Wellbeing support staff can offer support and advice on what to do, or you can reach out to your department directly so they can help.

“We will of course follow Henry’s family’s wishes in respect of organising a memorial event and online book of condolence and will share arrangements once they are confirmed.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Lancaster students can access 24/7 Mental Health and Wellbeing support by calling +44 (0)800 283766 or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.