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Three months on, there are only two All Stars 2026 couples left and here’s an update on them

Two have split in the last week alone

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Whitney and Yamen and Millie and Zac broke up in the same week, there are only two happy couples from Love Island All Stars 2026 left now, and it’s only been three months since the show ended. Yikes.

A source told The Sun over the weekend: “Whitney and Yamen did try and put everything into their relationship. But it has inevitably been tough to keep up their romance long-distance. Whitney has been spending more time with her girls and has been leaning on them while navigating her break-up.”

Millie and Zac then announced their breakup in similar Snapchat statements, blaming long distance and the fact they both didn’t want to leave their lives for the split. So, who’s left? Here’s a look at the two remaining couples and a full update how they’re really getting on.

Lucinda and Sean are proving everyone wrong with their adorable relationship

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A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

After getting so much hate on All Stars, Lucinda and Sean are happier than ever. Everyone was convinced they wouldn’t last after the whole drama where he dumped Belle for her, but they’re proving everyone well and truly wrong. The pair are actually so adorable and super in love. They’ve been on two holidays together, to Paris and Turkey, and he’s always driving down and surprising her in Brighton. They’re all about the cosy movie nights in with M&S TikTok snack challenges, and I’m here for it.

@lucinda

who got to pick our movie night snacks 🤷‍♀️🤍

♬ son original – The King of funk – The King of funk

Scott and Leanne are going strong too, and look like they’re totally in love

The other couple who are still together is Scott and Leanne, another pairing who have defied all odds. They went on a trip to Iceland’s Blue Lagoon and made things official there in April, before heading to the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 together. They were also invited to none other than the BAFTAs, and have been doing their fair share of cute TikTok dances too. “Life is great hallelujah,” she wrote in one of the videos of her and Scott. How cute!

@scottvds17

Operation Lea out of London 👀

♬ Zone (feat. Poppy Baskcomb) – MK

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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