Scott and Leanne reveal who they still talk to from Love Island All Stars and it’s ruthless

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It’s been two months since Love Island All Stars 2026 now and Scott and Leanne are still going strong. They’ve just revealed who they still speak to from the series, and the list is short.

The pair cut ties with their former bestie Whitney earlier this month after she accused Scott of changing during the show when he went to the dentist and got access to a phone, so could see what the public was saying about him. They started beefing on Twitter in front of everyone, before unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Now, after the whole Whitney saga, it seems like Scott and Leanne are well and truly done with the Love Island drama. And everyone on it, by the sounds of it.

On a TikTok live stream, someone asked who they still talk to from the show, and the list was short. Very short. Scott revealed he only speaks to two of the boys, Ciaran and Shaq, but insisted the boys are all friendly with each other. “I don’t really talk to many of them, but I’m sound. The boys are fine,” he said.

In the background of the live stream, you hear Leanne say she only speaks to one person from the series too, American bombshell Imani, but even they don’t talk much because of the time difference between London and LA. “Imani I speak to a bit. The time difference is crazy though, between us. It’s actually so bad, it’s like eight hours,” she said.

They seem to be happier than ever after distancing themselves from the show. On a recent trip to Iceland, Scott and Leanne made things official. Scott posted a video on TikTok that said: “Let me introduce you to ScottanneOfficial.” In the caption, he wrote: “Right place, right person, right time. It was only ever going to be you.”

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Featured image credit: Instagram