Okay, here’s how much these insanely expensive influencer outfits cost at Coachella

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It’s only day three and we’ve already been fed with the influencer outfits at Coachella 2026. Despite a lot of the Love Island girlies leaning towards neutrals and even sharing items between themselves, a lot of creators went all out – I’m talking thousands of pounds on one item.

Alix Earle

Alix’s best piece was her vintage Chanel choker – wow. She also wore buckled boots, black denim shorts and a statement corset top from Robert Cavalli. A lot of viewers begged her to wear her scarf as a belt, but she looked insane regardless.

Sophia Tuxford

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Both Sophia and Kim Man worse the same two piece from Annie’s Ibiza, but styled it very differently. Sophia kept her accessories neutral and earthy, with a Free People belt over the skirt (£56), whereas Kim contrasted it with turquoise. The Cha Cha Top costs £990 whilst the skirt is £1,350.

Sophia’s bag can be found on vintage reseller sites for about $75. And of course, her necklace was also Free People at $198. Incomplete of course without cowboy boots from Matise, at £78.

Cinzia Baylis-Zullo

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A gorgeous co-ord, and it was probably custom made. Similar pieces at Svarini come in at $670 for shorts and £586 for corset top. Cinzia also wore a Golden Gatsby chain mail headpiece likely from Etsy (£105.83), a £49.99 Zara bag and Mint Velvet Suede Cowboy Boots costing £180.

Millie Court

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Attending the festival with White Fox, Millie of course was dressed in the boutique. She worse the Own The Night Beaded Top at $89.99, paired with the Sing It Back Faux Suede Shorts in chocolate at $69.95

Lucinda Strafford

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Styled by celebrity stylist Jeff Mehmet, Lucinda STUNNED. Each of her looks were so thoughtfully picked out, including this pink sparkly one. She wore a Baicoz dress at £800 and a Dior belt.

Charleen Murphy

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I actually love this because it’s giving something more than shorts and cowboy boots. Charleen wore the Mimi Dress from The Dolls House, which costs £500

Lidia Balyis-Zullo

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Clearly the sisters love an original look – Lidia also wore a full custom outfit fromFrey the Label, the same brand she wore at the festival last year.

The colours are so fun, paired with a cute £19.99 handbag from Mirasol.

Saffie Khan

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For her first Coachella, Saffie won. She steered clear from anything beige or boring in a sequin halter neck from 16Arlington costing £850 and a skirt from Zimmerman at £920. Her neon bag though was what gagged me the most, coming in at €4,000 on resale sites. Imagine losing that.

Cinzia Balyis-Zullo (day two)

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Another unique outfit, Cinzia’s Miu Miu hat cost £1,261 (!) Her leopard chiffon from Bluemarine cost £546 and she styled it with the Matiste cowboy boots. And of course, you may have recognised her £770 Fendi Pony-Style Calfskin Handbag.

Sophia Tuxford (day two)

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Sophia’s hat was much, much cheaper than Cinzia’s, but stiill cost £246. Her Ralph Lauren suede boots however, price in at £1,050. She wore a dress from Siedres at £439 and mini shorts from the same brand at £197. Accessories from Amazon priced around £6-£20 but her bracelet was a little more pricey, from Coco Rose at $40.

Leah Taylor

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Influencer Leah got her tassle co-ord from My Beachy Side, which is small enough to look individual but boutique enough to look expensive. The fringe skirt cost $250, paired with the matching top at $195.

Soph Adopha

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Sophia also leaned into the fringe cowboy look, wearing the Edikted Kienna Fringe Top Bra, however it’s believed to not currently be on sale. Her shorts were also of course Edikted.

Madeleine White

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Honourable mention goes to Madeleine, who made her own outfit for day one, and it couldn’t have been cheap. She explained she went for a Sabrina Carpenter x Zara Larsson look, sewing on bedazzled flowers onto a swimsuit and skirt.

Mind you, this woman made her own outfit and survived three days whilst pregnant – this piece should go down in the influencer Coachella 2026 outfit hall of fame.

Featured image via Instagram @madeleinecwhite @alixearle @sophiatuxford