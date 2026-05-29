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The Euphoria finale is almost here, so here are all the abandoned season three storylines

Zendaya rejected one wild plot twist

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The Euphoria finale is coming out this weekend, so here’s a recap of all the wild storylines that were completely abandoned ahead of season three.

Rue was supposed to be a private investigator

via HBO

Yes, you read that right. According to Variety, early plot lines in Euphoria season three included Rue pivoting to a career with the police – somehow. Sam Levinson had allegedly pitched a five-year time jump and wanted Rue to work as an investigator, but how she would get from owing Laurie millions for drugs to becoming an investigator remains unclear. We’ll never get to know how this would’ve worked, as HBO and Zendaya apparently shut the idea down. I guess Rue working fr the DEA is kind of similar to this alternate ending.

Cassie would have a pregnancy reveal

via X

This one is pretty hard to find information about, as it seems it was abandoned not long after filming, but there are several on-set screenshots of Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria with a baby bump. Whether she was actually pregnant and written to live a happy home life with Nate, or if this was some weird OnlyFans request is unclear. With one episode left of the entire series, it’s safe to say this storyline has been abandoned.

Zendaya wanted Rue to be a pregnancy surrogate, apparently

Rue's glittery eye make-up in Euphoria season one petra collins

via HBO

Sticking with the theme of pregnancy, another abandoned Euphoria storyline was a “twenty-something-year-old Rue” entering an unlikely career as a pregnancy surrogate. I’m desperate to understand what the vision behind this one was, but that’s really all the information we’ve got on it.  Zendaya, if you’re reading this, please share your plan for this alternate version of Rue.

There might have been a Euphoria movie

via HBO

When HBO was figuring out what to do with the third season of Euphoria, one path they reportedly considered was turning it into a film. Instead, we got this eight-episode season, with the final episode being over 90 minutes long. So, in the end, we kind of did get our Euphoria film, since the finale episode is movie-length anyway.

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More on: Euphoria Sydney Sweeney TV Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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