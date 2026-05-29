Love Is Blind’s Alexa explains if Brennon divorce was *really* mutual and where they stand now

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Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux has spoken more about her divorce from husband Brennon, who she met on the show, and where they stand now amid the proceedings.

The couple met and got married during Love Is Blind season three on Netflix, but broke up four years later. This was after they had welcomed a baby girl together, called Vienna.

Initially, an Instagram statement announcing the split looking amicable, but the court documents detailing their divorce told a different story. It began to all appear much messier. In the petition, Brennon cited a “conflict of personalities” making their marriage “insupportable”. Alexa then claimed Brennon was at fault for their divorce.

However, reports said the divorce had been mutual. Alexa has since appeared on the He Said, G Said podcast, hosted by fellow Love Is Blind cast member Gigi Gibelli. During the chat, she explained if it all really was mutual, and what’s going on now. “At the end of the day, was the divorce mutual?” she was asked by the hosts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)

Alexa replied: “Yes. I had asked for it. It wasn’t because there was a lack of love on my part. I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was tired. My main thing was I just wanted my daughter to see what love looks like, and that wasn’t it. It would be my biggest failure as a mom for that to be what she thought it was.”

Alexa then explained she saw a quote on TikTok about relationships, and this was the moment she realised hers wasn’t right.

She said: “It sounds so stupid, but I saw something on TikTok and it was like, ‘If your daughter was in the relationship that you’re in, would you be proud or would you be disappointed?’ I would have been really disappointed. That would have broken my heart. That was my answer, so why do I deserve this then?”

Alexa went on to say that “divorce is tough” and that she and Brennon had been living in the same house together until two months ago. “You’re still living under the same roof, and it’s very obviously a different dynamic now going through a divorce,” she said.

“For the most part, we [she and Brennon] were doing pretty well. We tried to have dinners together still. We’ve tried to find a friendly dynamic. We’re going to make it healthy… you have to co-parent. That’s already hard… we try to keep things as normal as possible. It’s much easier now.”

Alexa added that she can only speak for herself, but as of right now, she’s “doing really well”. She said the divorce process is “essentially” finalised, they’re just waiting for it to be “filed into the system.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.