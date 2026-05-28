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‘I peed myself’: Man behind Manchester airport chaos explains stand-off

New footage has revealed why the passenger sparked hours of disruption

Alisa Pasha | News
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The man who was arrested after causing major disruption at Manchester Airport said he was protesting after being stopped from boarding a flight because he “peed himself”.

Jack, from Wakefield, sparked a four-hour stand-off with police that caused severe traffic disruption around Terminal 2, with some passengers abandoning taxis and walking to the departure hall as surrounding roads became gridlocked.

Drop-off and pick-up points were also temporarily closed after reports of a man on the wrong side of fencing on the upper-level car park at Terminal 2.

Footage of the incident, which was live-streamed, has now emerged on social media.

During the 11-minute clip, he can be heard saying he had been prevented from boarding a flight to Jamaica.

“My reason was because I peed myself,” he says. “Literally, I got a taxi, went to the toilet and pissed myself so they didn’t let me on the plane… So basically now I’ve got Terminal 2 on gridlock and I’ve done it out of principle.”

As he paces backwards and forwards along the ledge he can be seen talking to a police officer, as he says, “It’s three o’clock I’ve been on here since I got here and now they reckon they are going to give my money back for my flight. I’m going to get arrested but I don’t give a f***. It’s the principle.”

It is understood the man had earlier been refused boarding after airline staff believed he was drunk and appeared to have wet himself.

In a statement made yesterday on Wednesday 27th May, Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and a public order offence.

The incident ended at around 4pm, with Manchester Airport urging passengers to “allow plenty of time for their journey” due to ongoing traffic disruption.

“We are grateful to our passengers for their understanding and patience this afternoon,” a statement added.

Featured Image via Unsplash

Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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