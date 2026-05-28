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‘Van life’ influencer couple found dead at Florida campsite in suspected murder by husband

This feels eerily familiar

Ellissa Bain | News
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An influencer couple who were documenting their “van life” have been found dead at a campsite in Florida in a suspected murder-suicide, and it’s a case that feels eerily familiar.

Anissa Osborne, 56, and her husband, Christopher Osborne, 51, were found dead inside their RV at the Ocean Pond Campground in the Osceola National Forest at the start of May. They were found with gunshot wounds by police, who were responding to calls for a welfare check. The couple, who had been married for 15 years, worked at the campsite and had been living there in an RV.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives told News 4 Jax they suspect Christopher shot his wife before killing himself, as early indications are that this was a murder suicide. However, the case is still being investigated.

Anissa’s cousin Laura Lorenzo Curry told First Coast News she loved her “tiny life” and “appreciated the small things”. She said Anissa was a “very, very happy, just a very kind of free spirit” and had a “really vibrant, bubbly personality”.

Credit: Facebook

She even said they were “thrilled” when they first met Christopher because he was “such a sweet soul,” so the news has come as a huge shock. “But sometimes sweet souls can have a lot of things we don’t even know about,” she added.

Christopher’s aunt, Sharon Alvarez, told First Coast News he was always posting about how much he loved his wife. “To know that he killed her … this makes no sense,” she said.

The deaths feel eerily similar to the Gabby Petito case, which was documented in a huge Netflix documentary in 2025. The 22-year-old was murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021 while they were travelling across America in a Ford Transit van that had been converted into a camper.

She planned to document their travels on YouTube, but sadly only published one video titled “Beginning Our Van Life Journey” before she was devastatingly murdered in Wyoming.

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Featured image credit: Facebook

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
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