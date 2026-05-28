Seven cast members have been culled, so what is actually going on with Selling Sunset right now?

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Just as we got the news that Christine Quinn was coming back for the new season of Selling Sunset, it was then announced that seven cast members have all left the show. And, there’s a lot of rumour around the circumstances. It sounds as though behind the scenes of the show is a bit of a mess.

We’ve just has season nine of the show, and are soon expecting season 10. The season nine reunion descended into chaos, with cast members describing the current state of affairs behind the scene as “the pits of hell”. Then, came the cast members leaving. The show has turned toxic, with arguments taking over the real estate, and it would seem our fav realtors have had enough.

So, what the hell is going on with Selling Sunset?

Christine Quinn and Heather El Moussa are coming back

The biggest villain of the show, Christine was around from the start until season five, but announced from season six onwards she would no longer be in the cast. At the time, she said she was leaving to start a new real estate brokerage, called RealOpen, with her then-husband. The couple, who share a son together, got divorced in 2024.

Then, last year, it was rumoured she was considering a return to the show, following the news her nemesis Chrishell Stause had left. And now, it’s been confirmed!

Speaking to Tudum ahead of her return, Christine said: “This isn’t a rewind, it’s a reintroduction. I’m returning from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity. I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centred and even more sure of herself. I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest.

“I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”

Alongside Christine, cast OG Heather El Moussa is also coming back. As well as them, a new agent called Tara Sarbaz has been cast. A source said told US Weekly: “She will be full time and has worked with Jason [Oppenheim] before.”

Seven cast members have left Selling Sunset

There seems to have been a mess exit at Selling Sunset. It has previously been confirmed that Chrishell has left, but now so has Nicole Young and Alanna Gold. In March 2026, Nicole Young’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she had left the show and moved to Nashville, as was hinted at the end of the last season. Alanna also confirmed her exit in a video shared to Instagram.

On top of those three, it’s been reported by TMZ that four further cast members have also left, including one OG. Those also not returning are said to be Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Sandra Vergara.

A TMZ source has claimed the four cast members were informed in April that their contracts would not be renewed ahead of production on the upcoming season. There have since been some wild – and unconfirmed – claims Mary was fired. Honestly, at this point who is still going to be there?

Emma has seemingly confirmed her exit, addressing rumours she was also “fired”. She has instead clarified she is “no longer living in LA because [she’s] focusing on [her] relationship and business.”

Right, who is left then?

Ok so what do we actually have to work with? Well, we know we have Christine and Heather, and on top of them it looks as though we still have Jason, Bre, Amanza, and the new agent. Amid the mass cull of agents, it’s been rumoured Alex Hall from Selling The OC could be joining the cast, too.

God, this is a lot.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.