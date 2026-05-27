Brighter days ahead: Where to go in and around Lancaster on a sunny day

4 hours ago

Let’s be honest, sunny days in Lancaster can be very few and far between, so we should really be making the most of the days when the Lancashire rain finally comes to a stop. With an abundance of fun, outdoorsy activities either right on our doorstep or a short journey away, it just makes sense to take advantage of these with the free time you can get.

So, here’s a list of places to go in and around Lancaster so you can optimise those bright afternoons in between study sessions.

Pub Trip

It’s most people’s first thought when they finally see the sun peaking through the clouds around this time of year, and honestly, we’re here for it. What better way to celebrate the return of lighter nights than with a pint in hand?

Lancaster boasts numerous pub gardens and outdoor seating spaces, which are all great for whatever the occasion. Heading for a night out? Pendle Witch is obviously a student-favourite before you hit Sugar. Want some scenic greenery to take in with your drink? Try out The Waterwitch on Lancaster Canal by Chancellor’s Wharf, or The White Cross further up the canal on Quarry Road. If you like to choose your tunes whilst you sip away, head to The Bobbin on Cable Street.

Beach Trip

With the coast just a short bus ride or drive away, this is another obvious, but necessary, mention for your summer plans. Morecambe is probably what first springs to mind for most students, where you can enjoy sandy beaches before a fish and chips feed and of course, an ice cream to finish the day off.

If you’re open to a longer journey, why not visit Heysham beach? The quaint coastal village of Heysham boasts incredible views of Morecambe Bay and various nature walks – plus, you can say you’ve actually completed the 1A service end-to-end, which is an achievement in itself.

Picnics and BBQs on campus

A staple ending to the year for many, especially those who live in townhouse-style accommodation and have easy access to the fixed BBQ stations, though an outdoor picnic is more ideal for a those who prefer a laid-back approach to food prep. Bonus points if you use either of these occasions as your Wednesday or Friday night pre’s…

Film nights and performances at Williamson Park

This May, the Sunset Screenings outdoor film festival returns to The Dell in Williamson Park in the evenings to welcome the warmer, brighter weather. There are different films shown each night, including a mystery film, with food and refreshments available to purchase in the park – tickets and further information can be found here.

If you’d rather wait until exam season is over for your entertainment fix, Robin Hood will be performed at Williamson Park this July and August, where viewers take a five to 10 minute walk across the park between each scene. Tickets and more information on this immersive experience can be found here.

Lakes Trip

This should certainly be on your bucket list as a Lancs student – when you can get to the Lake District in less than an hour via train, there is truly no excuse to not take in some of the greatest views and scenic walks of the English countryside.

You can visit quaint market towns like Ambleside or Grasmere if you want to balance lake walks and visiting local cafes, or discover Lake Windermere or Rydal Cave if a day of hiking and picturesque viewpoints are more your thing.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Trip

Perfect for thrill-seekers and those who love a day-trip with their flatmates – Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the home of iconic ride The Big One, and over 30 other rides for you to choose from.

Unlike some other theme parks, those who aren’t so keen on heights and don’t fancy the extreme rollercoasters can opt for a Flex Pass ticket which comes at a reduced price compared to a standard entry ticket, still including park entry and a variety of performances through the day.

Tickets, further information and availability can be found here.

Brunch Dates

Sunny mornings immediately call for brunch, if you ask us, and Lancaster is certainly not short of brunch spots for you to try out this summer. Whether you yearn for an iced oat latte and a yap session with your friends in between exams, need some down time by yourself after an exam or fancy switching up from evening dinner outings with your loved one, a brunch date can solve (almost) all your problems.

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