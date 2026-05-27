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Euphoria viewers ‘figured out’ what happens to Rue in finale and I’m actually not ready

Sam Levinson has basically confirmed it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The Euphoria season three finale is out in a matter of days, but we basically already know what happens to Rue thanks to this theory.

It’s been hard to guess what happens at every stage of Euphoria season three. From Cassie’s chaotic OnlyFans career to Jules’ nude painting, it’s been all over the place. Episode seven raised the stakes by killing off one of the series’ OG characters in the most brutal way. Season one villain turned loving husband, Nate Jacobs, dies buried alive in a coffin, after a snake bites his throat.

Curious about what will happen to Rue? This theory has me pretty convinced that she won’t make it to the finale of the series alive. From the burning tree moment to her reading the Bible, Rue’s religious arc has been fascinating to watch. The 21-year-old is definitely riddled with guilt after working with dark drug lords like Laurie and Alamo, and is using her role as a DEA informant to reach some sort of salvation.

Right, here’s the wild Euphoria theory that might actually be true

If Rue’s story follows that of Moses in the Bible, as hinted by the whole burning tree moment, then we can predict what happens to her in the finale. Much of Moses’ story focuses on his freeing the Hebrews from the Egyptian king who uses them like slaves. After finding the driver’s licenses, we can see that Rue wants to free the women who work for Alamo. Even back at the club, Rue tried to save Kitty after watching her get assaulted, asking her if anyone was forcing her to dance for Alamo.

Moses frees the Hebrews and takes them on a journey to the Promised Land – a place where they can find peace. But instead of joining them there, Moses is cursed because of his sin – his temper. The consequences of his actions mean he never gets to see the happy ending he was destined for.

Back in Euphoria, Sam Levinson has made it super clear this season is about consequences, good, and evil.

“I see them in these landscapes, dealing with good and evil, the choices you make, the consequences, and the freedom of being older. How I imagined it visually, I wanted to lean into an old-fashioned Hollywood Western score,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“With this season, we wanted to open up the aspect ratio — we wanted to tell the story, but in a less subjective way. We didn’t want to be inside the characters as much. We wanted to see them existing in the world and in life. I wanted it to be a sunny season — I wanted to have sunshine. I wanted to find the shadows within it, as opposed to all the night stuff that we had done.”

Rue dying in the desert perfectly fits the Moses imagery, the message of “consequences,” and the story of good and evil. Unless she can somehow pull off a last-minute redemption arc, it’s looking like Rue won’t be able to make it out of this situation alive.

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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