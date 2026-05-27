Harry Styles finally responds to tour backlash as he explains ‘offensive’ stage choices

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Harry Styles has been plagued by backlash surrounding his new tour, with some people calling the concept of forking out $300 for the show “offensive” given his stage choices.

Brushing past the extortionate price of tickets, which is its own controversy, Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour got off to a rocky start. From the very get-go, people have complained about the staging.

“It’s completely unacceptable that after paying the outrageous price required to get front-row tickets for the concert, I can’t even get a full view of the artist because of how extremely huge the stage is. I’m really sad and really disappointed,” one person complained.

@chiarajtn EDIT 2: they are adjusting the stage and they are gonna make it lower!!!!(EDIT: guys I’m MORE than grateful that I was able to even go there in the first place. Doesn’t change the fact that we should be able to see the whole stage when we paid so much money. The Show itself was CRAZY and I LOVED it especially his new way of using LED’s and smoke and stuff.) We can‘t see the middle stage, the back of the stage or the stage infront of the left standing pit. (And I‘m 6‘2 AND wearing heels) #togethertogethertour #harrystyles #kissallthetimediscooccassionly #hslot #amsterdam @HSHQ ♬ Dance No More – Harry Styles

Someone else said: “Why does VIP front GA have reduced visibility? We can’t see anything of the main stage. This is a total scam and false advertising, especially after the s**t show of security today.”

In response, a rep for the tour explained that the stage was specifically designed to give SOME audience members a unique experience.

“The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle,” they said.

“That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows. A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions.”

Harry Styles will be making adjustments to his stage layout for his Together, Together tour following complaints regarding visibility. pic.twitter.com/9Qrnkj9RYm — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 20, 2026

Despite that argument, last week it was confirmed that the Together, Together tour would be making some changes going forward.

“We’ve heard concerns from some fans regarding sightline obstructions on the floor,” a statement confirmed. “We want every person in the room to have the best experience possible, and we are actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility, while keeping everyone’s safety a priority.”

Harry Styles has now addressed the tour backlash

At an Amsterdam show on Saturday, Harry turned his attention to the audience as he addressed the backlash.

He argued: “The reason why we made the stage like this is because I wanted to be in it with you. I wanted to be as close to as many of you as possible, because that’s what this tour is all about. It’s about being together, having fun together, sharing a moment together, dancing together, being with your friends, being with strangers, getting swayed with your friends, getting swayed with strangers.

“That is how I made this album and that is how I would like you to listen to it tonight. Thank you for being here with us, thank you for coming back to stay with us, it means a lot to us, thank you so much.”

Fingers crossed the London leg of the tour is more successful.

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Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock