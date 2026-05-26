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Mackenzie Shirilla and her parents

Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents have given another interview since The Crash and it just gets worse

They described themselves as ‘overjoyed’ that Mackenzie survived

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Ever since The Crash came out on Netflix, the parents of Mackenzie Shirilla have had backlash. They have continued to support their daughter, and as was shown in the court scenes from the film, haven’t spoken much about the victims of the crime their daughter committed.

Shirilla’s parents Steve and Natalie Shirilla took part in the Netflix doc, and gave interviews about how what happened impacted their family. People have called out Mackenzie’s parents for how they came across in the Netflix show. They have said they appeared “unsympathetic”, didn’t show any remorse for what their daughter did, and focused all their thoughts on Mackenzie, and not her victims.

Things were viewed so badly, that Steve Shirilla has been suspended from his job while his workplace investigates “poor judgement” illustrated in the film. He’s blamed the edit. But, The Crash isn’t the only interview Steve and Natalie Shirilla have done.

‘I feel bad that these two boys died, and absolutely overjoyed that my kid is alive’

@streettocourtroom

Parents of Mackenzie Shirilla declaring her innocence.

♬ original sound – StreetToCourtroom

In a further interview, after The Crash on Netflix, the parents of Mackenzie Shirilla still proclaimed her innocence. They said they are “overjoyed” Mackenzie is still alive, and did not refer to her victims, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, by name. Not once.

“I feel bad that these two boys died, and then absolutely overjoyed that my kid is alive,” Steve Shirilla said. Natalie Shirilla could be heard in the background saying that she is “happy”.

Later, Steve Shirilla said: “Show me one piece of evidence, one, that says she did this on purpose. Show it to me. Here it is. That’s it. Then she’s right where she belongs and she’s guilty of it. But there isn’t any of it. There’s no evidence [of] what was going on in that car other than the information they gleamed from the black box information.”

As we saw in the Netflix film, the prosecution in fact presented lots of evidence that Mackenzie crashed the car on purpose. Enough for her to be found guilty of murder. It was shown that she was driving at 100mph, made no attempt to break, and was not impaired, and the car had not malfunctioned or been tampered with.

Natalie Shrillia then began to cry, but again, only for Mackenzie. “These poor families think she did it intentionally and she didn’t,” she said. “They don’t know. There’s information they didn’t see. There’s information they didn’t have.” She didn’t expand any further on what “information” she was referring to.

The parents of Mackenzie Shirilla were then asked by the interviewer: “Should she be in prison for murder?” Steve Shirilla replied: “No. Absolutely not.” The follow up question was: “Should she be in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide?”

He replied: “I don’t know about the aggravated part. I still don’t think you can say what was going on in the car. Should she have been charged with reckless vehicular homicide? Two counts? Absolutely.” Natalie Shirilla then shrugged her shoulders, and still seemed to not accept her daughter did that. “Not if it was medical,” she said.

They were then asked what hopes they have for Mackenzie’s future. “That the truth will set her free,” Natalie Shirilla said. “That’s what I need to have happen. The truth that there was no intent. The truth will set her free.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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