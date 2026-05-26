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‘I’ve got a lot to say’: Davion’s sister savages Netflix doc, reveals details about him it missed

‘A big question I got is if I liked Mackenzie before this’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Netflix’s The Crash was a devastating watch to say the least, but if there was one element that people applauded online, it was Davion Flanagan’s younger sister, Davyne Flanagan.

In The Crash, Davyne Flanagan popped up a number of times to talk about her older brother, Mackenzie Shirilla, and the crash a judge called “hell on wheels.”

On Twitter, people praised Davyne for being unapologetically firm in her stance on Mackenzie. Right from the get-go, as some of Dom’s family were making excuses for Mackenzie, Davyne kept the pressure on. At Mackenzie’s sentencing, she asked the judge for the highest possible sentence.

She’s since made a TikTok where she’s sharing her story. Davyne did not hold back.

@da.vyne

People think the story ended. It didn’t. This changed my life forever… and I’m finally ready to talk about it. #davionflanagan #netflix #thecrash #mackenzieshirilla t#truecrime

♬ original sound – 3 Crows Estate Solutions LLC

Davyne slammed Mackenzie’s parents

Though she admitted to dabbling in cannabis herself, Davyne slammed Mackenzie’s parents for allowing their daughter to become “addicted” to that and nicotine at such a young age. She said they were more interested in trying to be their daughter’s friend, and not her parents.

“Great parenting, gotta love it,” she sarcastically remarked.

She actually spent time in the friend group

Credit: Family handout

Credit: Family handout

The Netflix doc situated Davyne as being considerably younger than her brother, but she was actually only a year behind him at school. As such, she spent a lot of time at the same parties as him, which brought her close to the subjects of the doc.

“A big question I got is if I liked Mackenzie before this,” she continued. “Long story short: No. She was the first person to actually peer-pressure me into smoking weed, and my brother went a little haywire on her. And he knew how I felt ever since that first interaction.”

Landon ‘Bubba’ was not Davion’s best friend

Again, the documentary situated Landon ‘Bubba’ Turner as Davion’s best friend, with him even saying as much. Davyne refuted that in her now viral TikTok.

“I don’t know where that came in, proboably another conspiracy theory from YouTube,” she said. “Landon was not Davion’s best friend. I’d be lying if I said Landon and Davion were not friends at all. They definitely had a friendship, best friends though? There are about 10 more people who aren’t in the spotlight that come first.”

She said there was evidence missing from the doc

In a sit-down with Dom’s sister, Davyne said there were a lot of physical documents that were omitted from the Netflix doc.

“I personally think they tried to get it out the best way they could and tried to show everybody’s perspective in the best way that they could. Um, with that being said, I think a lot of people will forget that we were filming for what 12 hours a day,” she explained.

“So they pick what clips they want, and that also revolves around opinions. Everyone has their opinions, and if they like this, how this sounds better or how this sounds better. It’s not really getting the full story across, but that’s how Netflix is and how documentaries are.”

Davyne has promised to share more of her thoughts about The Crash.

The Crash is now streaming on Netflix.For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jardine Funeral Home and Davyne Flanagan/TikTok

More on: Netflix The Crash TikTok US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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