The driver’s licenses Rue finds in Euphoria have a hidden meaning you definitely missed

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The last episode of Euphoria season three revealed what was in Alamo’s safe, so here’s the deep meaning behind it and what it means for Rue.

We finally found out what Alamo had hidden in his safe, and it wasn’t money

During episode seven of Euphoria, we watch Rue try to continue as a triple agent, gathering information for the DEA whilst staying on both Laurie’s and Alamo’s good sides. It’s not going super well, though, as it’s revealed that Rue is probably going to be killed by Custer. He’s made it clear to Faye that he absolutely does not trust her. But Faye tries to help Rue escape by opening Alamo’s safe, which Laurie’s gang stole during their robbery.

u can see the moment it hit rue that is was never abt the money for alamo pic.twitter.com/OhpmorbiM2 — lex 🙂 💋 (@pos1ixns) May 25, 2026

Instead of money, they find a stack of driver’s licenses, which reveals the identities of a bunch of women Alamo has had trafficked. This explains why he said what was in the safe was worth way more than money – if what happened to Angel happened to the rest of these girls, then Alamo is deeply involved in a human trafficking operation that spans from sex work to full-on murder.

Here’s the deep hidden meaning you might have missed

This all feeds into Rue’s pivot into Christianity as she comes to terms with the “evil” she’s done. If she can not only expose Almo for drug trafficking but also for human trafficking, she can make things right in her mind and pay off her sins. This also plays into the Biblical imagery she’s been having in recent episodes.

The burning tree she sees represents the bunting bush God reveals to Moses in the Bible. Moses leads the Hebrews to the “promised land” in the Bible after generations of slavery to the Egyptians. When he finds out he was adopted and was actually a Hebrew, he realises it’s his calling to free his people.

Rue standing before that burning tree felt less like hope… and more like watching someone mistake destruction for salvation. The redemption arc is coming for rue#euphoria pic.twitter.com/wm89GPyYYl — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) May 18, 2026

Similarly, as Rue realises she’s just another cog in Alamo’s machine of crime, taking advantage of mostly women, she realises that with the DEA, she has the power to get the whole operation shut down.

But right as she’s on the cusp of this, Faye wakes up Custer at the end of the episode. Whether Rue will actually make it to the finale alive is highly unlikely at this point – but then again, Moses never got to see the Promised Land either. We’ll find out this Sunday!

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Featured image via HBO