Love on the Spectrum star calls out Sydney Sweeney for using ‘ableist’ slur in Euphoria

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In last week’s episode of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney used the r-word while in character as Cassie, and now Love on the Spectrum star Sami Bowman is calling her out.

A big part of this season of Euphoria has been shock value. Apart from the wild OnlyFans scenes that have been part of every episode, season three has been stocked full of slurs. Viewers have called out the wide range of slurs, from racist language to discrimination against people with disabilities.

SAM AND THIS DAMN N*ZI STUFF OMFG PLEASE STOP #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/7PAdyyX8mR — dylan ꕤ ｡˚ (@dylanisunique) May 18, 2026

In episode five, when Cassie is asked if she’s a Democrat, she responds: “I’m not r*tarded.”

Love on the Spectrum alum Dani Bowman spoke to TMZ about the harmful rise of the R word, as someone on the autism spectrum.

“We worked way too hard for inclusion and acceptance to normalise the R word again,” Dani said. “As someone on the autism spectrum, it’s honestly painful to watch this language become socially acceptable again in pop culture.”

“That word has been used for decades to bully, humiliate and dehumanise neurodiverse people, and bringing it back like it’s edgy or funny, it’s not progress. It’s a step backwards. We spent years trying to educate people that these words hurt real human beings, and representation means nothing if respect disappears the second people think it’s trendy to mock disability again.”

@tmz 🚨Dani Bowman — a star on the hit show “Love on the Spectrum” — is calling out Dwayne Johnson and the TV show “Euphoria” for using the r-word liberally … saying she feels disrespected. ♬ original sound – TMZ

Euphoria’s Cassie isn’t the only one using the R word casually. During comedy special The Roast Of Kevin Hart, actor Dwayne Johnson used the slur as part of a joke.

“I respect Dwayne Johnson and everything he’s accomplished, but using the R word, even in a joke or skit, is disappointing. Words like that have a real impact because they’ve been used for years to mock and tear down people with disabilities and neurodiverse individuals,” Dani said of the incident.

“I feel totally disrespected. You disrespect one, and you disrespect us all,” she continued. “This word should be banned. I didn’t really like this R word at all, because it just dehumanises people.”

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Fceatured image via Instagram/HBO