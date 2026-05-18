Police reveal why a man was arrested at Venezuela Fury’s wedding in new update

3 hours ago

In an exclusive new statement shared with The Tab, the police have now revealed exactly why they were called to Venezuela Fury’s wedding in the Isle of Man on Saturday.

Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter married her fiancé Noah Price at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist, followed by a reception at The Comis Hotel in Santon. Four police cars were seen arriving at the hotel at around 9.30pm on Saturday night, and it was initially reported that a man had been arrested and taken away in the back of a police van.

In a new update, the Isle of Man Constabulary has now confirmed that a man was arrested due to a “licensing offence,” which means he breached the rules of a license. In the UK, this usually refers to the Licensing Act 2003, which regulates the sale of alcohol, late-night hot food, and public entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

“The Isle of Man Constabulary can confirm that Officers were called to attend The Comis Hotel, Santon on the evening of Saturday 16th May 2026. A man was arrested and subsequently cautioned with a licensing offence. We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest,” police told The Tab.

The man’s identity remains anonymous. However, we now know he was “cautioned,” meaning he was released and given a formal notice not to re-offend.

In photos taken at the wedding, a police officer was seen holding a clear evidence bag with money and a mobile phone inside. A spokesman for the Isle of Man police shared at the time: “The Isle of Man Constabulary can confirm that Officers were called to attend The Comis Hotel, Santon on the evening of Saturday 16th May 2026. A man was arrested and enquiries remain ongoing.”

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Venezuela Fury/Instagram