The Tab

This mysterious student sticker prank in York bar has taken over the media 

The York Tab spoke to the student who placed ‘VOICE ACTIVATED’ on pub appliances

Faye Robinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

What started as a joke between students has somehow turned into one of the most talked-about stories in York nightlife over the past few months.

In recent days, it has been reported by Stone Roses Bar (Clifford Street, York City Centre) that mysterious “VOICE ACTIVATED” stickers have appeared all around the student bar. The most popular locations were on hand dryers, toilets and even the jukebox near the inside bar.

Stone Roses posted a slideshow of photos revealing the evidence of the prank and claimed that students were spotted talking to hand dryers like they were Alexa devices by saying “PLAY OASIS” and begging the hand dryer to turn on by shouting “START.”

The funniest part? For a few days no one knew who was responsible for the prank. Until the ominous culprit took to Instagram to reply to Stone Roses in a comment thread, admitted it was him (James Richards, a current University of York student) that pulled all of this off. 

The York Tab asked James about why he did all this, to which he responded: “I did it because its funny to see people talk to random objects and I took inspiration from a bathroom in Italy.”


I don’t know about you, but I definitely hope European bathroom appliances are not voice activated, as they probably would be expecting an answer in Italian rather than an angry, probably drunk, young English person to be screaming at it for the foreseeable… but if that is to be the case, it would still be equally as funny. 

Imagine having one too many to drink and then walking into the bathrooms for a breather and seeing someone shouting an instruction to a hand dryer. I think that’s enough for today, time to call it a night.

The obvious wittiness and humour to the prank meant that news spread quickly through word of mouth, Instagram stories, TikToks and group chats across the city. Before long, nearly every student in York has probably heard about these voice activated bar appliances and wants to see them in person too.

In the days since the stickers appeared, things escalated. The prank was even picked up by the BBC, turning what was originally a local student joke into something much bigger.

In the BBC article, the pub owners gave a statement saying “everyday we are going around and finding them (the stickers) on different machines we have got.”

Students across York reposted the article with captions like “this is peak York behaviour” and “whoever did this deserves a degree immediately.”

The York Tab asked the man responsible, James Richards, what he thought of the sudden media outburst.

He said: “The social media coverage is mad, my mate called me this evening telling me we were on the news and I wasn’t expecting this to be the reason we were.”

I didn’t go with the intention of the stickers,” he explained. “I printed them out ages ago and then just randomly remembered them on that Friday.”

So the whole prank essentially started as an insignificant joke between friends, expected to only last for that night and that night only.

At this point, the prank has become more than just a joke. It is now part of York student culture and will be remembered for many months or even years. Maybe Stone Roses will gain a new reputation, where students will go into the toilets or near the juke-box to check and see if there’s any evidence left of the prank. 

For now, I can imagine the responsible person is watching as people yell at hand dryers, enjoying every second of it until the humour fizzles out or a new idea is devised…

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The York Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @stonerosesbar_york

Faye Robinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

Meet Pool Club, the Durham student band that could be playing with The Cure this summer

Josephine White

The Tab spoke to Pool Club about their experience making it to the grand-final of the New Blood music competition

Here are the brutal shots Drake takes at Kendrick in his three new albums, and what they mean

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Safe to say he’s still bitter

Curriculum Transformation Programme: We asked what Lancaster students really think

Isabella Frost

Many students called the changes ‘unnecessary’ and ‘going against what the students want’

This mysterious student sticker prank in York bar has taken over the media 

Faye Robinson

The York Tab spoke to the student who placed ‘VOICE ACTIVATED’ on pub appliances

iPhone camera hole

You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

Hayley Soen

Well, I feel silly for thinking it was just a mark

This was the secret real villain of MAFS Australia 2026 and it’s not Gia or Bec

Ellissa Bain

It’s not Tyson, Juliette or Brook either

James Charles’ messiest scandals over the past 10 years, as he loses 131k followers

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s an apology video expert at this point

There is actually a reason why the ‘N’ is black in the Nutella logo but the rest is red

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just a design choice

Attention Birmingham and Glasgow students: New Co-op stores are coming to your campuses

Cassandra Fong

Late night snacks, meal deals, and emergency grocery trips are about to get much easier

A timeline of Perfect Match’s Yamen’s reality TV history and Whitney relationship

Hayley Soen

It’s been confusing

Lancaster Bank Holiday music festival postponed until September due to ‘ongoing planning’

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Boundary Beats is set to include rapper Tinchy Stryder and dance act K-Klass

Ranked: UK universities with the scariest financial deficits by percentage of total income

Esther Knowles

Two fifths of unis are predicted to have a deficit this year

Every hidden reference in Drake’s three new album covers, from Michael Jackson to Taylor Swift

Ellissa Bain

He just dropped three new albums all at once

The Boys creator explains major character death and hints at what season five finale holds

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so nervous for the last episode

People are freaking out, so here’s how old Travis and Tyga were while dating Kylie Jenner

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s calling out the age gaps after her latest podcast

Review: Scenes from the Climate Era

Madeleine Wood

How do you stage existential dread?

How an influencer’s holiday pictures led to her boyfriend being kidnapped, tortured and killed

Hayley Soen

Kidnappers were able to track his location because of the posts

Love Island’s Zach responds after huge backlash for smoking around pregnant girlfriend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Their baby is due in just two months

MAFS Australia

Only one 2026 couple are together, but the overall MAFS Australia success rate is even more bleak

Hayley Soen

Can we even call it a dating show at this point?

Rihanna to DJ Khaled: Every single ‘diss’ on Drake’s three new albums, and there’s a lot

Ellissa Bain

He even took a swipe at BTS and LeBron James