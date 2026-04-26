University of York involved in study redefining positive mental wellbeing

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Researchers have redefined what it means to have positive mental wellbeing, identifying six key elements they say could bring long awaited clarity.

The study was published in Nature Mental Health and was developed following a survey.

122 experts across 11 disciplines took part in the survey, including researchers from the University of York’s Mumbai campus.

The six key elements of wellbeing

According to the study, positive mental health is made up of:

meaning and purpose

life satisfaction

self-acceptance

strong relationships

autonomy

happiness

Researchers say this helps move away from the idea that mental wellbeing is just about feeling good, instead recognising it as a combination of how people feel, function and connect with others.

Why this matters

Experts say that one of the biggest barriers to improving mental health support has been the lack of a clear, shared definition.

Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost at the University of York Mumbai, said: “In any other profession, you couldn’t aim for a positive outcome,”

He added: “The real significance of having an agreed definition of mental wellbeing is how we can use it in practice, particularly how governments measure national wellbeing, support public health strategies and fund new interventions.”

The study also separates what defines wellbeing from what influences it. Factors like income, housing and physical health were identified as drivers of wellbeing, rather than core components themselves. Researchers say this could help policymakers better understand where to intervene, focusing not just on improving conditions, but also on building the core elements of wellbeing.

The findings could have wider implications, including in education and employment.

In schools and universities, the framework could be used to support emotional development and resilience from an earlier stage.

In workplaces, it could help shape mental health initiatives, with a clearer focus on relationships, purpose and autonomy, factors linked to both wellbeing and productivity.

Dr Matthew Iasiello, from the University of Adelaide, said: “By agreeing that positive mental health isn’t a single feeling, but a combination of how we feel, how we function and how we connect with others, the study brings much needed clarity to the field.”

The research reinforces that mental wellbeing is not simply the absence of mental illness, a distinction experts say is crucial. Instead, the focus is shifting towards helping people thrive, rather than only treating problems when they arise.

Researchers say the next step is applying this framework in real world settings, with the potential to reshape how mental health is supported worldwide.

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