Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

2 hours ago

TW: This article includes mentions of SA.

Colleges at the University of Cambridge were not informed about an investigation into a professor’s alleged sexual and professional misconduct.

Professor Simon Goldhill, a renowned professor of Greek literature and culture at King’s, was allowed to continue teaching students despite the allegations against him.

The 69-year-old professor was accused of kissing and touching a female student in her twenties, without her consent.

Despite the incident taking place in Autumn 2024, it was not reported until March 2025 due to the student fearing that by reporting Goldhill, her future academic and career prospect would be in jeopardy.

Throughout the initial internal investigation, Goldhill was able to continue teaching. It wasn’t until the university conducted an external investigation in October he stopped.

In emails from the Classics Faculty’s director of studies, seen by Varsity, it was revealed that colleges were never told about the investigation into Goldhill’s behaviour.

Because supervisions at Cambridge are organised at a college level, Goldhill was still able to teach students in the Michaelmas term of 2025, despite stepping down from faculty teaching duties.

After The Times reported on the investigation into Goldhill’s misconduct, an email was sent to all students at King’s, saying: “The college is waiting for information on the case from the university, which will inform any decisions on what action the college might take, but we have not received that yet.

“Simon is effectively suspended from teaching and from contact with students while the issue is being investigated and the college seeks to get access to the relevant information around the incident.”

According to university, its data sharing protocols allow sharing of information with colleges if it feels “necessary and proportionate,” but both parties, the accused and accuser have to give permission to do so.

The End Sexual Violence Cambridge (ENDSV), who alongside More than Misconduct, launched a form for students to submit testimonies of their own experiences with the university’s disciplinary conduct, said: “We believe that student welfare and safety must remain a central priority for the university, and that measures should consistently reflect this commitment.”

The organisation expressed its concern surrounding the reports that “Goldhill’s teaching duties may have continued, and that colleges may not have been fully informed about the complaints made against him,” and stressed they “raise important questions about Cambridge’s communication and safeguarding processes.”

It continued: “We would strongly advise the University of Cambridge to review and, where necessary, adapt its policies to ensure the safeguarding of students remains a fundamental priority. We would welcome this opportunity to engage constructively with the university to discuss how processes can be improved and how we can move forward together.”

Although Goldhill is set to retire at this end of this academic year, he could still receive an honorary position of emeritus professor, allowing him to continue teaching.

A university spokesperson said: “The University of Cambridge takes all complaints of sexual misconduct very seriously and any concerns raised by staff or students would be looked into in line with the relevant University policies and procedures, and action would be taken, where appropriate.

“These processes are by their nature confidential so we will not be commenting further.”

A King’s College spokesperson said: “The college does not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct. We encourage all many members of the community to report any instances of these behaviours.”

A date for the tribunal to decide whether Goldhill will be subject to disciplinary action is yet to be confirmed.

Simon Goldhill and Cambridge’s Classics Faculty have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Cambridge and ARU students can call Cambridge Nightline on 01223 744444 between 7pm and 7am every day.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via YouTube