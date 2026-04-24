The Tab

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

TW: This article includes mentions of SA.

Colleges at the University of Cambridge were not informed about an investigation into a professor’s alleged sexual and professional misconduct.

Professor Simon Goldhill, a renowned professor of Greek literature and culture at King’s, was allowed to continue teaching students despite the allegations against him.

The 69-year-old professor was accused of kissing and touching a female student in her twenties, without her consent.

Despite the incident taking place in Autumn 2024, it was not reported until March 2025 due to the student fearing that by reporting Goldhill, her future academic and career prospect would be in jeopardy.

Throughout the initial internal investigation, Goldhill was able to continue teaching. It wasn’t until the university conducted an external investigation in October he stopped.

In emails from the Classics Faculty’s director of studies, seen by Varsity, it was revealed that colleges were never told about the investigation into Goldhill’s behaviour.

Because supervisions at Cambridge are organised at a college level, Goldhill was still able to teach students in the Michaelmas term of 2025, despite stepping down from faculty teaching duties.

After The Times reported on the investigation into Goldhill’s misconduct, an email was sent to all students at King’s, saying: “The college is waiting for information on the case from the university, which will inform any decisions on what action the college might take, but we have not received that yet.

“Simon is effectively suspended from teaching and from contact with students while the issue is being investigated and the college seeks to get access to the relevant information around the incident.”

via Unsplash

According to university, its data sharing protocols allow sharing of information with colleges if it feels “necessary and proportionate,” but both parties, the accused and accuser have to give permission to do so.

The End Sexual Violence Cambridge (ENDSV), who alongside More than Misconduct, launched a form for students to submit testimonies of their own experiences with the university’s disciplinary conduct, said: “We believe that student welfare and safety must remain a central priority for the university, and that measures should consistently reflect this commitment.”

The organisation expressed its concern surrounding the reports that “Goldhill’s teaching duties may have continued, and that colleges may not have been fully informed about the complaints made against him,” and stressed they “raise important questions about Cambridge’s communication and safeguarding processes.”

It continued: “We would strongly advise the University of Cambridge to review and, where necessary, adapt its policies to ensure the safeguarding of students remains a fundamental priority. We would welcome this opportunity to engage constructively with the university to discuss how processes can be improved and how we can move forward together.”

Although Goldhill is set to retire at this end of this academic year, he could still receive an honorary position of emeritus professor, allowing him to continue teaching.

A university spokesperson said: “The University of Cambridge takes all complaints of sexual misconduct very seriously and any concerns raised by staff or students would be looked into in line with the relevant University policies and procedures, and action would be taken, where appropriate.

“These processes are by their nature confidential so we will not be commenting further.”

A King’s College spokesperson said: “The college does not tolerate any form of harassment or misconduct. We encourage all many members of the community to report any instances of these behaviours.”

A date for the tribunal to decide whether Goldhill will be subject to disciplinary action is yet to be confirmed.

Simon Goldhill and Cambridge’s Classics Faculty have been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Cambridge and ARU students can call Cambridge Nightline on 01223 744444 between 7pm and 7am every day.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via YouTube

Mischa Denney-Richards | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Cambridge University staff on strike for pay supplement amid high living costs

Meet the reverend branded the new Doctor Who after bringing Tardis to Cambridge church

Cambridge University professor gave student unwanted kiss and put his tongue in her ear

Latest

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths

Here’s what that ‘Years Later’ trend on Facebook with the three emojis actually means

Ellissa Bain

It’s everywhere right now

‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

Anna Williamson

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

She looks like she was ‘begging for this man consistently’

It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson, please don’t

Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Kieran Galpin

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

Anna Williamson

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

Hebe Hancock

‘That’s where we’re at in society?’

I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

Mark Krukov

The 21-year-old declares ‘the system is broken’