Meet the reverend branded the new Doctor Who after bringing Tardis to Cambridge church

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A Cambridge church is switching out a biblical Lord for a Time Lord in a special Dr Who-themed service to unveil a life sized Tardis replica it has acquired.

In true Who-vian fashion, the Tardis has moved from a farmer’s field in Ipswich to Zion Baptist Church, although by truck rather than teleportation. The Tardis was officially unveiled on Sunday 12th April and now sits in the Church’s courtyard.

Speaking to The Cambridge Tab, Reverend Jason de-Vaux explained the remarkable chain of events which led to this acquisition: “Last autumn I was online and talking to someone on a social media group about to repair a Tardis… it was in the middle of nowhere… it had a tree growing in the middle of it.”

The original owner offered it to Reverend Jason and Canes Cranes, a Christian company and longtime Who fans offered to transport the Tardis for just the cost of diesel. Upon arriving, it was lifted by a crane into the Church and was momentarily Airborne over Anglia Ruskin before its descent into the Church’s courtyard. Reverend Jason said the excitement in the community was “absolute nuts.”

To celebrate the arrival of the Tardis Zion Baptist Church held a Who-themed service last Sunday combining elements of the show with elements of Christian faith. Reverend Jason explained the thematic parallels between The Doctor and God, drawing alignment between regeneration. and the Christian message of hope.

“God is the ultimate Time Lord. I mean, God says in the Bible, I’m the alpha and the mega the beginning, the end. He was beginning to be there at the end. And we just travel through that part of time ourselves. But we’ve got a date stamp on us, haven’t we?

“Whereas, you know Jesus said, You know I’m going to come back, and while you’re waiting, the Holy Spirit promises it’s going to come back. And then he also promises, I’m the Way, the Truth and Life. No one comes to the Father but by me. And quotes the fact that, you know we will receive, you know, eternal life. So, I mean, what a great thing to step towards.”

“Doctor Who, every time, he gets himself in some sort of peril, which is life threatening, life changing, he has the ability to change his body, which is great also, because you know, how many lives can now, doctor, doctors have. I mean, the Canon changed in the last couple of series of series about how many lives he’s got, and I think he’s got life eternal.

“So, you know, it’s a good way of kind of connecting, if you like, theologically, the Gospel story, along with the stories that actually are brilliantly written about an alien called the doctor who has a push on to look after human beings as much as the rest of the universe.”

The service was followed by an unveiling event of The Tardis, officiated by the original companion to the First Doctor Peter Purvis who played Steven the Astronaut. Alongside three hundred fans was a collection of memorabilia including David Tenant’s costume, the original time lord helmet, and sonic screwdrivers from every Doctor over the years.

The occasion has also turned Reverend Jason into a celebrity among the fandom. One betting centre even placed odds on him becoming the BBCs new Doctor (1000:1)! While Jason requested the bet be taken down, he did stress that if “Russell T. Davies… want[s] to have a chat with me, clearly, I will be open for negotiations.”

The Tardis is available to view through an online booking system at The Zion Baptist Church, Cambridge.

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Featured image via SWNS