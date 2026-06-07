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Durham’s student housing development questioned due to unused rooms

Councillor doubts need for new student housing developments in Durham

Seamus Barker | News
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Councillor David Freeman has questioned the approval of applications for new student accommodation. Freeman asked this weekend: “Will we keep having applications for student beds in the city for approval when there is no demand for further beds?”

This is in response to data published by Durham University, which suggests the 2024/25 academic period saw an 800-bed surplus in student accommodation citywide.

The university has predicted a rise in demand for accommodation in the coming academic year. However, it expects to be able to meet this. It instead warns that issues with the private rental market due to changes such as the recent Renters’ Rights Act could affect the supply of accommodation.

The Reform UK-led council, however, has taken into account the possibility of half-filled buildings due to an over-abundance of accommodation. This could be an issue if the intake of international students lessens. “We are getting to a point where in the city we can no longer give any evidence that there is any quantitative need for student accommodation,” Freeman, a Liberal Democrat, told the BBC.

Durham contains around 21,500 students, with over 4,500 beds in purpose-built student accommodation. These include college accommodation buildings as well as newer areas such as Ernest Place. New developments include Melbury Court, Hopper House and the Prince Bishops Shopping Centre. The latter will contain 504 beds.

Planning officer Lisa Morina told The Northern Echo that some accommodation developers are targeting the international student population. Her department sees this as a valid reason for continued development. She affirmed that “Each application has to be considered on its own merits”.

She also promised “In the next year, the university will be producing a new plan for growth. We will have a much better idea of the quantitative and qualitative needs.”

Seamus Barker | News
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