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Durham city centre office block set for transformation into 45 student flats

Plans have been set for new student housing near the North Road roundabout

Charlotte Morgan | News
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A former city centre office block is set to be repurposed into 45 student flats. The plans aim to convert the three-storey Hopper House building on Atherton Street in Durham City Centre.

Ward Group, the applicant, said it will transform the disused office building into 45 self-contained units.

Plans for close and convenient student housing unravelled

The new facility will include communal areas, such as desks for studying, a shared kitchen, a living area, a gym and an outdoor space.

An independent office space and mezzanine meeting room have also been proposed for the ground and first floors.

Ward Group said: “The building is in a prominent location within Durham City Centre overlooking the North Road Roundabout. It has been vacant for a significant period and is in need of significant investment to improve its appearance and make it suitable to provide modern accommodation for residents and businesses.

“The development will ease the pressure on the existing private rental market, providing purpose-built, self-contained, private accommodation for some of those currently sharing space in Homes of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in the city.”

The site is well placed for students at Durham University, located on the North Road roundabout at a key gateway into the city. Crucially, Durham Bus Station is just a few minutes away. Supermarkets, shops and study spaces such as the Waterside Building are all within a 10-minute walk.

Reducing the need for HMOs

Adrian Schulman, Reform UK member for Crook, welcomed the plans to breathe new life into the building, which has been empty for 12 years.

“I go around the north Road roundabout on an almost daily basis and the unattractiveness of the current building always jars with me,” he said.

Councillors also hope the new facility will reduce the need for properties throughout Durham City to be converted into Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

Councillor raises concerns over necessity

However, objections from the City of Durham Trust and Crossgate Community Partnership questioned the need for new purpose-built student flats.

Councillor David Freeman, of Elvet, Gilesgate and Shincliffe ward, added: “Aesthetically, I don’t think it will look a whole lot better, but the building will have a use. I don’t actually see that there is a need for new student accommodation across Durham City. We have empty HMOs across the city and university numbers are not increasing in the foreseeable future, but I understand that we cannot refuse this application because of that.”

Work is expected to start on the site in due course.

Featured image via Durham County Council

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Charlotte Morgan | News
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