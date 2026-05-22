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KCL and KCLSU share statement following Student Union vice-president detainment by Israel

‘Our focus remains on supporting Hasnain and those closest to him during this difficult time’

Sobia Sattar | News
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King’s College London and King’s College London’s Student Union (KCLSU) have shared a statement following the detainment of Hasnain Jafer, the KCLSU’s vice-president of education, in Israel.

Hasnain went missing on May 18th, after reportedly being detained by Israeli forces in international waters due to his involvement in the Global Sumud Flotilla campaign.  

Hasnain graduated from King’s with a BSc in global health and social medicine in January and has been involved in pro-Palestine organising throughout his time at the university. 

Yesterday, King’s College London and KCLSU published their joint statement, which read: “KCLSU and King’s College London are aware that our Sabbatical Officer, Hasnain Jafer (VP Education, Health), who was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, has been detained by Israeli authorities together with other activists on the vessel.” 

It continued: “Our immediate concern is for Hasnain’s safety and wellbeing. We recognise that this news will be deeply worrying for his family, friends, colleagues, and members of our student community.” 

“KCLSU and the University are working closely together and remain in contact with the relevant UK authorities regarding his welfare and return to the UK. We are in touch with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) regarding his return and are maintaining contact with Hasnain’s family to offer appropriate support and updates where possible.” 

The university also outlined the support services available for students and staff, saying: “We know this situation will be distressing for many in our community. Support and wellbeing services are available for those who may be affected and would welcome support or someone to talk to.” 

The statement concluded, saying: “The situation continues to develop and we may not be able to share further details publicly at this stage. Our focus remains on supporting Hasnain and those closest to him during this difficult time.” 

Featured image via Instagram @the.has.j

Sobia Sattar | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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