Here’s exactly what the merger with Cranfield University could mean for KCL students

No, the universities name will not be changing

3 hours ago

Yesterday, King’s College London (KCL) announced its plans to merge with Cranfield University in Bedfordshire.

The proposed merger will be implemented from August 2027 to create a UK university tailored for an evolving world, with enhanced opportunities and resources for students, as well as a focus on inter-disciplinary courses.

Although I would have graduated by then, I can’t help but think about the impacts that this could have on current first year students as well as incoming freshers.

So, here’s what the merger between King’s College London and Cranfield University could mean for you as KCL student.

Will it impact my current modules?

In an email sent to students and staff, the university stressed that the merger will have no effect on the content of your course or the degree you graduate with.

Will some of the universities departments and staff be relocated to Cranfield?

At the time of writing, the university has emphasised that no changes will happen for the time being. However, King’s has not ruled out the possibility of moving some staff there in the future, as they explained that they are still “in the early stages of this proposed merger” but that any changes will be “considered carefully and thoroughly, and over time.”

Will the universities’ names change?

A big question I’m sure we all have is whether the university will change its name. Despite previous university mergers, such as ones between City University London and St George’s in London resulting in name changes, King’s has explained that there will be no such changes to the institution. Instead, it said: “The name of King’s College London is not changing. On merger Cranfield will become a constituent part of King’s, using the King’s name and branding.”

The university explained that this is because of “Cranfield’s unique heritage and longstanding specialisms are globally recognised and King’s is committed to safeguarding and celebrating these going forward.” So it looks like it’s just Cranfield that is getting the name change!

Who is going to be running the merged universities?

King’s has confirmed that Professor Shitij Kapur will continue as vice-chancellor and president of King’s College London. Meanwhile Professor Dame Karen Holford, chief executive and vice-chancellor of Cranfield University, will lead Cranfield until the merger is completed in August 2027.

How will the merger benefit me?

According to the university, King’s students will benefit from “world-leading facilities and capabilities in areas such as advanced manufacturing, bio renewables, water security and aerospace – including access to specialist environments and equipment that are rare within UK universities.”

The two universities coming together will also “expand opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, collaboration and exposure to industry, helping to prepare our students for a wider range of careers and enabling us to contribute even more strongly to the challenges facing society and the wider world.”

If you study engineering, then you’ve really struck gold as Cranfield Universities engineering department is ranked fifth in the UK and 55th in the world for engineering, mechanical and aeronautical studies as per the QS World University rankings by subject 2026.

Still have questions about the merger? You can read the full guidance here.

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Featured image via Google Maps and Unsplash