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Meet the GKT students cycling 550km to raise money for cancer research

The group have raised over £72,000 so far

Romilly Goddard | News
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GKT students Aarash Jayazeri, Shakira Doherty, Catarina Beckey, Kai Chilvers, Arun Thakur, Thomas Emery and GKT alums Theo Roberts and Will Taylor all cycled over 500km to raise money for Penguins Against Cancer (PAC).

PAC is a charity striving raise cancer awareness and provide financial grants to support cancer research, treatment and hospices.

Araash, Kai, Arun, Thomas are all members of Guy’s Hospital Rugby Team, Shakira is a member of GKT Women’s Rugby and Catarina is a third year medic with a background in running.

These students were also accompanied by a multitude of other charity members, totalling to a combined age of over 1500 years.

Starting from Windsor, the team made their way through Gloucester, the Cotswolds, South Wales, Pewsey, Andover, Royal Berkshire and Surrey over a four day period, whilst being accompanied by a safety team.

via Penguins Against Cancer

Organiser George Tsolakides updated their GoFundMe page regularly with photo updates along the way, detailing weather conditions and their progress.

Some of their top donations include £2000 and £1000 gifts.

As of writing, the team have raised over £72,000 for grants, research and treatment: An absolutely incredible feat.

Penguins Against Cancer, which was founded by GKT alums on the 6th of November 2013, was set up simply to combat cancer. Their founders were drawn from Guy’s Hospital Penguins, the oldest team in the oldest rugby club in the world. Now, their members come from a wide range of ages, backgrounds and professions, all united to support cancer research, cancer treatment and hospices.

The charity has no administration or running costs, with all members paying a fee to take part and with every donation going directly to one of its six research funds, all of which were named after people who have suffered with cancer.

via Araash Jayazeri, Thomas Emery and Kai Chilvers

Dr Charlie Beadmore, president of Penguins against Cancer and the chairman of The Penguin Peloton, told the Andover Advertiser: “Everyone is really looking forward to it. It’s such a great cause, and people get behind the cause as all the money we raise will go towards cancer research, cancer treatment and hospice care.”

This is not the first time that GKT members have taken part in a cancer fundraiser under this charity. Last year, they raised a total of £80,000, being potentially the largest charity fundraiser at King’s College London.

The journey marks The Penguin Peloton’s sixth annual ride, with previous rides taking them to Portsmouth, Blackpool and Paris to raise money on previous journeys

If you wish to donate to the cause, follow this link to The Penguin Peloton’s GoFundMe page.

From everyone at The King’s Tab, a massive congratulations to all of the GKT students who took part in this amazing race for an incredible cause. You all have made us proud to be King’s College London students.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Araash Jayazeri and Instagram Penguins Against Cancer

Romilly Goddard | News
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